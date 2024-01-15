Sonic Forces Download PC Game Full Version Free (Incl. ALL DLC’s)

Sonic Forces is one of the installments of the Japanese video game series Sonic the Hedgehog. It was released in November 2017 and is still one of the favorites of several players. While the target audience for this game is ideally kids, if you’re in the mood for an action-adventure game that’s fun to play, this is a great option.

Sonic Forces Game Download for PC

Name sonic forces Initial release date November 7, 2017 Writers Eitaro Toyoda Makoto Goya Ken Pontac; Warren Graff Composer Tomoya Ohtani, Kenichi Tokoi, Takahito Eguchi Designer Morio Kishimoto Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers Sonic team, hard light Category PC Games > Platform

Still, if you are not convinced, you can try taking a look at what we have prepared for you. We get a brief introduction on what the game is actually about and also the set of features that make the game what it is. Read on and you will find what the game has to offer you. So what is the weight for? Move around!

About the game

Developed by the Sonic team and published by Sega, this video game was released in the year 2017. The game can be played on Nintendo Switch, Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game, available in single-player mode, follows the adventure of classic Sonic the Hedgehog as he tries to save his city from Doctor Eggman. The game’s plot follows the ups and downs that Sonic and his friends have to suffer and go through to defeat the evil forces of Doctor Eggman. You, as the main character, would have to make sure that the villain doesn’t get full custody of the city. The game ends with Sonic returning home as he defeats the forces of evil and the city returns to its state of calm and composure.

The Story’s plot has much more twisted lines throughout the journey of Sonic and his friends. Beating them all and emerging victorious in the end is what the game is all about.

How to Play

Sonic Forces has a fairly simple gameplay, but quite fun. While he has some killer moves, which are quite difficult to master, they are quite easy to understand. Although the game is only in single-player mode, you can still choose between different characters. The player has two different levels to advance in the game.

Some of the best moves the protagonist can perform would have to be the spin on the ground and the throw in the air. While the board spin is quite an interesting move and helps you attack or dodge the opponent, the mid-throw board helps the character gain more speed.

The game consists of characters that you can play. Two of them and the most important would be the two variations of Sonic. There is a classic Sonic and a modern Sonic. Classic Sonic shows off some of the traditional moves, while Modern Sonic is equipped with many newer moves such as double jumps, homing attacks, etc. All the characters have their own identities and unique moves that make the game more vibrant.

The different levels that you have to cross before you can do so in the game have their challenges and opportunities. Based on your performance in the levels, you will be assigned a rank: S rank is the best and C rank is the worst. Additionally, the game does not use the traditional method of game life systems. Every time the main character suffers a death in the game, your score drops and so does your rank. To make things more interesting, there are bonus levels and levels where you have to fight a boss before you can start playing. Not bad right?

Game features

Three consistent years in the video game market is quite an achievement considering that it is such a competitive sector. Sonic Forces had a collection of a few features that made this possible. Let’s take a look at them.

Although the story may seem a bit cliché to many, it still has an interesting perspective. It’s not every day you see a hedgehog saving the city. Once again, for many Sonic holds a special place in their hearts due to some precious childhood memories that he had given us.

The fact that the game assigns you a rank based on your gaming skills is enough to get you hooked on the game. Every time you suffer a loss in the game or your character dies, it directly affects your rank. You automatically start working harder to maintain the rank you deserve.

Although the moves may be a little difficult for some people to master, you won’t need much time to figure out how the controls work. The difficult part of the job is determining when to use which move.

The game has a total of four playable characters. All of these characters have their unique characteristics and attack styles. The game also offers two different Sonics to play with. But they both have their own different identities and unique movements. The game is also adorned with different moves that your character can display and use throughout the game.

With a variety of levels and many more varieties of characters to play as, Sonic’s forces never cease to amaze you. Each level brings with it a series of challenges and you must use your skills and intellect to overcome them. Quite the package, right?

Sonic Forces: Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel i5 5th Gen 2.7Ghz or AMD A10 7th Gen 3.0Ghz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 750 Ti or AMD R7 265

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 18 GB available space

Sound card: Sound: 11 supported

Sonic Forces: Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 3.3 GHz/AMD FX-8300

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 18 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Is the game available in multiplayer mode? There are four playable characters in the game. You can continue in the game with any of those characters. However, there are no multiplayer modes available in this game.

It’s free? Sonic Forces can be played online, but if you want to play it offline you will have to pay for it. So in a way, it’s free.

Does the game require Internet? Not always. You can play the game online or offline. If you want to play the game online, you won’t have to pay for it separately. But if you buy the game and pay for it, you can also enjoy it offline.

