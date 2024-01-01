Stars caress the classification and giants sink into DR

SANTO DOMINGO, RD – The Eastern Stars relied on two strikes in the final third of the game for a 6–3 victory, giving them their sixth consecutive win and thus getting closer to getting the first ticket to advance to the finals. By defeating Gigantes del Cibao this Sunday night at the Julián Javier Stadium.
The Stars (8-1) remain steady in this round-robin semifinal position with half of the round having been played this Sunday. The Giants (1-8) were seven behind first, making second place seem like their best option.
Webster Rivas and Jose Barrero each drove in two runs and two wild pitches from Cibano pitching resulted in some runs for the Stars, making a difference in the outcome of the game.
Eastern pitching limited the Giants to four hits. Henry Sosa (1-0; 0.00) won the match and Ronel Blanco pitched a perfect ninth for his third save. The loss was Yerry Rodriguez (0-1; 10.80).
Each team scored one run in the second inning and from then until the seventh inning the pitchers blanked their opponents.
Runs came after two outs.
Lewin Diaz started the seventh with a walk against reliever Yerry Rodriguez. With one out, Jurickson Profar singled to right and Webster Rivas, now facing Angel Sanchez, drove in the first inning of the inning, also quietly reaching second base to leave two runners in scoring position. .
Rodriguez retired Sano for the second out, but Sanchez threw a wild pitch and Profar scored. Sanchez threw another wild pitch and Rivas scored his third of the episode. Both pitchers went in the turn against Jose Barrero, who eventually dominated with ground balls in the infield.
The Giants came close to the minimum score by scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a home run by Jaime Candelario with José Siri and a delivery by Luis González.
In the ninth, Miguel Sano hit his second double of the game off Joe Riley and was replaced by pinch-runner Roel Santos. Profar elected to right field leaving men at the corners. Robinson Cano, who batted for Rivas, walked, loading the bases.
After one out against Frank Garces, Jose Barrero hit a double to bring Santos and Profar to the plate.
Lions are close to tigers in second place
Jorge Mateo and Orlando Carlixte had four hits each in Leones del Esgido’s 12-8 victory against Tigres del Licey this Sunday night in the ninth day of round robin 36 of the Dominican Baseball League, in which the Banerres Cup was dedicated. Onfalia Morillo has been held.
With the win, the Lions came within just one game of second place in the round robin hosted by the Tigers in their quest for a pass to Dominican baseball’s finals series.
Victor Santos struck out the first 16 batters he faced over four innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs, three strikeouts, and two home runs.
Lincoln Herman (W, 1-0) came in the sixth and faced six batters with no hits over two innings.
Brooke Hall (W, 1-0) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five hits, including six runs, two earned, and one strikeout against twelve batters.
For lions; Jorge Mateo was 5-4 with two runs, two walks; Eric Gonzalez 4-3, two runs scored; Orlando Carlixte was 5-4, with two runs, a double, three RBI.
Hector Rodriguez 6-2, score, RBI; Elier Hernandez 2-for-4, two runs scored, two walks; Starling Mars 4-1; Michael Pérez scored 5–1.
For tigers; Miguel Andujar 4-1; Ramon Hernandez 3-1, scored, home run, RBI; Starling Castro scored 4–1.
Davel Lugo 1-for-4, scored, home run, two RBIs; Sergio Alcantara scored 3–1. This Monday, the Leones del Esquite will visit the Gigantes del Cibao for the second time at the Julian Javier Stadium of San Francisco de Macoris, from 7 pm onwards.
While Estrellas Orientales will continue on the road to make their second stop to face Tigres del Licey in Santo Domingo.
With nine games left, Estrellas Orientales lead the round-robin round with an 8-1 record, followed by Tigres del Lice (5-4), Leones del Esguido (4-5) and Gigantes del Cibao (1). Are. – 8).
