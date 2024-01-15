TABS Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.1.5 & ALL DLC)

The free version of TABS Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is a ragdoll physics-based battle. It is a battle simulation video game created by Landfall Games. The game is a take-off of the battle simulation genre. The alpha edition of the game was launched on April 1, 2019 for early access on Steam for macOS and Microsoft Windows.

Accurate Battle Simulator Version PC Game Download

Name Accurate Battle Simulator Version Initial release date April 1, 2019 Editor Landing games Developer Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Macintosh operating systems, Linux, Classic Mac OS Modifications Single player video game Engine Unit Category PC Games > Simulation

It was released in December 2019 for Xbox One and received many content-based updates as well as bug fixes in the year 2019 and 2020. Double spin-off Accurate Zombiealator can, which is a satire of the survival horror genre. and Accurate Battlegrounds, which is a satire parody of the Battle Royale genre, was released on April 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018.

What is the game about?

Accurate Battle Simulator is a battle simulation game based on the ragdoll physics genre. The game is good at covering two main modes, sandbox and campaign. In the former, the player is given a limited amount of in-game cost to build an army to defeat a rival force. In the next, there is no money limit and the player can form both armies. The two armies facing each other can stand on either side of the map or one player can surround the other.

When the player clicks the Start button, the battle begins and both armies rush to attack each other, after either of them is defeated, the battle freezes and the player can know who should be the victor.

How to play

The game units are separated into 12 fractions, which are mostly built on themes from all the various cultures, as well as eras related to human history. Unlike all the others, secret and legacy factions comprise units hidden in different maps that must be discovered by the player to unlock them. They are distinguished because they do not focus on a single theme, although the following can offer you many functions. The gameplay is amazing and you can play it with little to no technical knowledge. You can play this game on any device you want.

Main features

This game is played by many people around the world. Features remain common to all versions of this game. But here are some important features of this game:

There is Sandbox mode in the game where players have to form separate teams to play. This game mode makes it even more popular among players. It is an exciting mode and you can play it with your friends and family.

Throwables are high-range weapons that do not require other weapons to perform. Basic throwable items include apple throw, fireball throw, chest, throwing knife, double-sided war axe, chakram, rock throw, spear throw, etc. Large throwable objects require two or more units to throw. You can gain access to a longship and a vault. There are effect throwables and explosive throwables.

The graphics that you will find in this game are high definition and excellent. You will enjoy playing this game thanks to the graphics. The graphics are so amazing that players feel like they are playing in a realistic world. The graphics are very smooth and do not lag while playing.

Sound is an essential component of all video games. So when we talk about the sound quality of the game it is outstanding. You will provide a realistic experience while playing this game mainly because of the sounds it offers.

If you are a fan of simulation games, but have not yet played any game of this genre. You must try this one because of the great features it offers. The game has a lot to offer than most players expect from it. It is a must try game and you should play it. You just need to download and install it before you start playing it.

How to Download Battle Simulator Accurate Version PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download button accurate version of Battle Simulator for PC

: Click on the Download button accurate version of Battle Simulator for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy the PC version of Accurate Battle Simulator for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Accurate Battle Simulator Version – Minimum System Requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or higher)

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Additional Notes: Only runs on 64-bit systems

Accurate Battle Simulator Version – Recommended System Requirement

SO: win 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4 GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or higher)

Storage: 3 GB available space

Additional Notes: Only runs on 64-bit systems

Frequent questions

Can this game be played on PS4? You can play this game on a variety of gaming platforms including PS4 as well.

Do you need to pay any fees to play this game? This game is free until you want to access the freemium version of the game.

What genre does this game belong to? This game belongs to the genre of simulation video games.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.