Tamara Suju, Sebastiana Barrez and Mario Caratu Molina are among those charged with treason by the prosecutor’s office (video)

Admin 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 58 Views


Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, speaks during a press conference at the Public Ministry headquarters in Caracas on August 21, 2023. The Public Ministry carries out the procedures to request Spain to extradite former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma to Venezuela. The offenses of treason, conspiracy to commit an offence, incitement to commit an offense and aiding and abetting the commission of an offence. (Photo by Federico Parra/AFP)

tarek william saab citizens charged Tamara Sule Suju; Vander Villalobos; Norbe Marin; Maria Sebastiana Barrez; Mario Caratu Molina and Jose Antonio Colina

lapatilla.com

“For the crimes of treason, intentional murder is classified as attempt in the person of the President of the Republic, intentional murder is classified as attempt in the person of the Governor of the State of Táchira, terrorism and confederacy,” Saab revealed.

(TagstoTranslate)Mario Caratu Molina(T)Sebastiana Barrez(T)Tamara Suzu

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Escape from North Korea and tell what life is like with Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Mr Kim is one of the few North Koreans who …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved