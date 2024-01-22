Tamara Suju, Sebastiana Barrez and Mario Caratu Molina are among those charged with treason by the prosecutor’s office (video)

Pin
tarek william saab citizens charged Tamara Sule Suju; Vander Villalobos; Norbe Marin; Maria Sebastiana Barrez; Mario Caratu Molina and Jose Antonio Colina
“For the crimes of treason, intentional murder is classified as attempt in the person of the President of the Republic, intentional murder is classified as attempt in the person of the Governor of the State of Táchira, terrorism and confederacy,” Saab revealed.
"For these crimes: treason against the Motherland, deliberate murder classified as an attempt committed in the person of the President of the Republic, deliberate murder classified as an attempt committed in the person of the Governor of the State of Tachira, Terrorism and Sangh."
