Taylor Swift and her concert film “Eras Tour” on Disney+ starting March 15

Robin Beck/AFP Robin Beck/AFP Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024.

Culture – An announcement that will delight Swifties. concert film eras tour The song by American singer Taylor Swift will be available on Disney+ from March 15, the platform announced in a press release this Monday, February 12.

Disney+ specifies that a longer version of the film will be available, “Especially with “Cardigan” (Headline released in 2020, editor’s note) and four acoustic songs that were not included on the version released theatrically and on VOD.

This announcement confirms the announcement made by the superstar a few days ago. “This week has really been beautiful chaos. I am happy to announce that I have found a home eras tour concert film, and it will be Disney+. For the first time, we are showing you the entire concert (…) and let me say it – it’s a shock – “Taylor Swift.” The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Versixn)” , she wrote on Instagram.

billions of dollars at stake

According to the American press, the platform will have to pay $75 million to add the concert film to its catalog. In its press release, the American firm, for its part, specified that the feature film directed by Sam Screw “Greeted over $260 billion at the international box office, a record in its category.”

“The Eraz Tour is a true social phenomenon that has and continues to delight fans around the world. We are very happy to present this enchanting musical program to all our customers., Disney CEO Bob Iger rejoiced. Perhaps they’re hoping to get back the roughly 1.3 million people who unsubscribed from the platform during the holidays.

Magazine named Personality of the Year Time, Taylor Swift’s popularity has been at its peak for several months. At the age of 34, she announced the release of a new album for April, while still touring the world for her Eras Tour. It would have been possible to generate revenue of more than a billion dollars from ticket sales for this tour, which is a record.

