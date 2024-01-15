Tekken 5 PC version free download

Tekken 5 is a fighting video game. Tekken 5 incorporates a faster combat system, smoother enhanced graphics, returning characters, and aspects of the Tekken series’ legendary endless levels.

One of the new features in Tekken 5 is the smash system, which affects a character’s vulnerability during attacks. For example, a move with jumping properties like a jump kick is completely unaffected by your opponent’s low-level attacks throughout the entire animation. The game also retains the wall juggling concept introduced in Tekken 4, but the component is harder to exploit and easier to guard against.

The home version of the game is a collector's edition of sorts, as it includes all arcade versions of Tekken, Tekken 2, Tekken 3, and StarBlade (which launch as in-game mini-games). Tekken 5 also allows players to modify their characters for the first time, allowing them to change the color of their clothing and purchase additional clothing (available only to select characters), and use the cash earned to equip their characters with accessories through story, survival, timing, Games like the secondary story Demon Heart and Arcade Battle Mode.

