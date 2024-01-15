The Arbitration Commission will take very strict measures against VAR referees

The match between Envigado and America is attracting everyone’s attention. ‘La Mecha’ was almost winning 1–0 in the 90th minute, when the match’s central referee Fernie Trujillo awarded a penalty to the ‘Orange’ after an alleged fight in the ‘American’ area, which was reported by the VAR referee. Heider Castro (VAR) and Mauricio Mercado (AVAR).

For many, the alleged defect did not exist. Therefore, a controversy started on social networks where he strongly condemned those in charge of giving justice in the game. However, It seems that these measures are close to results.

José Borda on refereeing the match between Envigado and America. , picture: X: @joseborda1

The measure is expected to be made official in the next few hours.

chronology of events

Many conditions give rise to this phenomenon. Harsh criticism began to come before the match because Mauricio Mercado was the central judge for a match between Envigado and América, in the second half of 2023. on that occasion, He missed a penalty in favor of the ‘Red Devils’.

The truth is that, in the end, the ‘Orange’ and ‘Red’ tied with a single goal and each added one point in the standings. However, There is hidden concern in the country due to several arbitration awards presented in the final dates of the league.Therefore strict steps are expected.