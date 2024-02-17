The day Rondon thought about quitting football for Michael Jordan

The current Pachuca scorer shared with ESPN that during his training he thought about dedicating himself to basketball to follow in the footsteps of his great NBA idol.

Pachuca– Michael Jordan He is a role model for millions of people in the world. His playing style, leadership and athletic prowess impressed entire generations and made fans fall in love with ’23’. Chicago Bulls it was venezuela salomon rondonWho trained to become football players in the late 90s and early 21st century, but deep inside dreamed of playing basketball, the same sport as Jordan.

top scorer of venezuela national team he recalled in conversation espn The moment when he was close to changing sports, but his parents stopped him and kept him in football, an activity in which he made his professional debut with Aragua in the 2007 season.

Rondon, current scorer pachucais 1.89 meters tall, while the average height of a football player is nba Is 1.98.

Rondon gets inspiration from Jordan’s mentality. espn

“I have always loved basketball and have watched basketball since I was little. At some point in my life I thought about changing sports, but my parents didn’t allow me, but I watched videos of Michael Jordan“That was the one I liked the most and I still look at them today,” declared the current forward of pachuca,

idolatry of Rondon towards Jordan He took it throughout his career as a footballer and channeled it during his time in Europe, with the Venezuelan national team and currently with Tuzos, with the number 23 being his choice. “That’s why I use 23, I do it for that too Jordan they used 45 in it BullsBecause the 23rd was not available, but the 23rd marked it.

His fanaticism led him to keep a collection of ‘Air Jordan’ sneakers: “I have several, I have a little collection that I use. I have a version with some Chinese characters, which is from the Chinese basketball team and I have some that are black with gold and some that are white with gold. “I use them, I don’t just collect them and I love them.”

Rondon Remember one of the most important phrases of Jordan: “I have missed over 9,000 shots in my career. I have lost almost 300 games, 26 times I was trusted with the shot that won the game and I missed it. I have failed again and again in my life And that’s why I’ve been successful.”

“It’s a reflection of what he has done in the game. He left basketball, played baseball and came back. This is an example for any athlete to talk about Michael JordanRondon concluded.