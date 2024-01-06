The Martin Scorsese film that inspired young Austin Butler

(Credit: Far Out/Youtube)

Although the media often shifts its focus from one member of the next generation of Hollywood stars to another, one actor who has maintained his place in the spotlight is Austin Butler. Having previously collaborated with extremely talented filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, Butler experienced the biggest success of his career to date with Baz Luhrmann’s film. elvisWhere he played the role of a titular popular culture icon, which received widespread praise.

Receiving several prestigious nominations for the role, Butler received a Golden Globe as well as a BAFTA for her impressive performance. elvis That certainly opened a lot of doors for the American actor, who is set to star in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sequel. dune, With the likes of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, and many others, Butler’s career is undoubtedly on the rise.

during a conversation with frameTea elvis The star opened up about some of the formative cinematic experiences of his life. A film that left an indelible mark on his young mind was directed by none other than the great Martin Scorsese. Although many young film fans find themselves attracted to Taxi driverThis was Scorsese’s 1980 raging Bull This made Butler realize the immense storytelling potential of the cinematic medium.

When Butler was asked to recall the details of the screening, he said: “I went with my father when I was very young. We went to the Egyptian Theater and I saw it on the big screen for the first time. It is a collaboration between a young De Niro and Scorsese. It’s incomparable to the amount of talent and inspiration I felt from those movies, and especially raging BullBecause his dedication towards that role is very inspiring for me.

The actor further added, “When I watch her, the freedom I see, the subtlety she can have, and then, the moments of explosion. And it’s so incredibly dynamic. I am not able to take my eyes off her. Today, we may take it more lightly, but this is actually the first case of its kind where he stopped filming, and his weight increased. So, his physical investment in that film is also really inspiring. And it has been shot beautifully. I love music. I like black and white…”

Scorsese and Robert De Niro have collaborated on several occasions, including his latest feature, flower moon killer, However, there is something special about it raging Bull Which brings out the best in both of them. De Niro’s vulnerable portrayal of Jake LaMotta is completely elevated under Scorsese’s direction, creating a remarkably complex portrait of a flawed champion.

Watch the trailer below.