The next Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglios will be electrified

Posted by Brian Hood at Robb Report USA Alfa Romeo’s petrol-powered Quadrifoglio cars are going the way of the dodo. According to Car and Driver, the Italian automaker will stop accepting orders for high-performance versions of the Giulia and Stelvio at the end of this spring.

The move, which will surely disappoint many enthusiasts, is part of the company’s shift towards electrification of the entire line.

The Quadrifoglio, meaning “four-leaf clover” in Italian, is Alfa’s high-performance line and dates back more than a century to 1923, before BMW’s M and Mercedes’ AMG sub-brands arrived on the scene. long ago. Benz.

Alfa Romeo will electrify its next Quadrifoglio

Performance cars (and, more recently, SUVs) with the name feature revised designs, specially tuned powertrains and a white triangular emblem with a shamrock on the fenders just behind the front wheels. In recent years, if you were looking for an Alfa that was capable of living up to the brand’s historical legacy, you wanted a Quadrifoglio model.

News of the line’s closure comes from as reliable a source as you’re likely to find: Alfa Romeo and Fiat North America head Larry Dominic.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The executive made the announcement in a post on his LinkedIn page on Thursday. In it he revealed that the automaker will stop accepting orders for the Quadrifoglio variants of the Giulia compact sedan and Stelvio midsize SUV in April, with production of the vehicles ending a few months later in June.

“2024 represents the last opportunity to order the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with the 505-horsepower twin-turbo V-6!” He has written. “This is the last opportunity to own a Quadrifoglio with only combustion engine technology as we continue our transformation towards an electrified future, but it is not the end of the story.”

The news may be disappointing, but there is still hope for Quadrifoglio lovers. As Dominic’s statement makes clear, this is the last chance to buy a “Quadrifoglio with combustion-engine-only technology.”

According to the magazine, Alfa’s work is not finished forever, it will simply take a break as the company refocuses on hybrid and fully battery-powered vehicles. There are rumors that the Giulia Quadrifoglio will return as an electric vehicle with more than 1,000 hp before the end of the decade.