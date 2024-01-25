They ask Health to increase the number of MIRs in family medicine

The Canary Islands has urged the Ministry of Health to take measures to address the shortage of internal resident doctors (MIRs) in family and community medicine.

The Health Department of the Canary Islands Government follows the manifesto that urges the Ministry of Health to take measures at national level Address the shortage of resident internal physician (MIR) positions in family and community medicine. And on the recognition criteria of these experts.

Canary Islands join As well as other regions such as the Basque Country, Andalusia, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Aragon, La Rioja, Murcia, Madrid, Valencia, Extremadura, Galicia, the Balearic Islands and Cantabria., who have already joined this declaration Improvement in primary care.

The manifesto was promulgated by whose governments? Galicia and Basque Country To demand immediate shock measures before the Health Ministry Shortage of doctors in primary care, It proposes concrete measures to reduce the shortage of MIR places in family and community medicine.

Document contains Six proposals for immediate measures Ministerial capacity that can contribute to solving the situation of MIR deficiency in primary care and which can “serve as a basis” a great national agreement Shocking measures to tackle a problem that is currently affecting professionals and patients across the country.

Proposal for immediate measures

The signatories request that it be guaranteed MIR seat election system does not leave vacant seats, He believes that “it is necessary to find extraordinary solutions that will facilitate the filling of all the spaces proposed.”

It has also been requested Immediate expansion of number of locations Specialized medical training in family and community medicine to be able to cope with generational change. In this sense, it ensures that the rules relating to accreditation requirements for teaching units need to be revised in order to make the process more flexible and agile.

Call for extraordinary MIR locations

the signatories consider it necessary to execute Call for extraordinary MIR locations In the specialization of Family and Community Medicine to encourage growth in these positions to address current and future deficit positions due to planned retirement.

They also highlight the importance of developing tools that allow national health systems to plan their training offerings more rigorously in the future.

Within the Primary Care Action Plan 2022-2023, adopted by the Interregional Council of the SNS, they propose the promotion and implementation of all measures that facilitate the qualification development of doctors specializing in family and community medicine, giving them time and Provide space. Recover. Its role as the backbone of best comprehensive care for citizens.