They find a missing Cuban citizen in Havana

Cuban Ricardo Rodriguez Cabrales, who was reported missing by family and friends in Havana this week, has already surfaced.

Nelly Barrientos Guevara, a Cuban who shared the complaint on social networks, confirmed the news to our editorial team this afternoon.

In communication with Cubita Now, this person said that they found him unconscious “in the car along the beach” and that he was hospitalized.

His relatives had asked for help to find him. A relative said on Facebook: “Please anyone who may have seen him contact him immediately, this is extremely important and his relatives are very worried about him… Please, any information can help.”

Users report that the last time they saw him he was in his car.

“He is from Havana and we do not know where he is. He had left yesterday afternoon and has not yet reached home, nothing is known about him. “His family is devastated,” the same source explained to our editorial staff.

A young Cuban was reported missing this week in the eastern province of Holguín.

His mother, Cuban Raiza Rivas, complained on social networks, asking for help in finding him and giving disturbing information about the case.

“He is my son, his name is Denier Sosa Rivas, he is 29 years old, the last day we saw him was January 10 in Lenin Hospital when he threw himself in front of a motorist on the road near the feed factory, ” He said.