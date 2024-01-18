They were measured in a fun test

football curiosities

The Colombian and the Uruguayan accepted the challenge of the Premier League and it remained that way for both of them.





Test Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez

picture: @Premier League



By: andres rocha florez

Jan 18, 2024, 09:32 am M.



The challenge was to see how well the two Liverpool players know each other and was a series of questions ranging from who is more competitive, which teammate dresses better and even what dish of food each eats. Is the favorite of.

Both players had a pleasant time in which they found many things right about each other, although there were also some mistakes such as Luis Diaz prefers coconut rice and fried fish, while Darwin Nunez prefers Milani.

more than colombians abroad

Likewise, they showed that they both talk to each other a lot and respect each other, as Diaz was right when he asked him who has the most goals in his career and who is more competitive. Replied that he was Uruguayan. Furthermore, everyone’s humility stood out.

The end result was a 6–6 draw and no winner, but the moment they walked off was a delight for the fans and an answer to why both perform well at Liverpool.

“Well, we know each other and at least we didn’t lose. Luis Diaz’s message to Darwin Nunez at the end of the test was, “It was a pleasure to tie, little brother.”