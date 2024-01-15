Thief Simulator Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.7.12 & ALL DLC)

Although this game has faced many contrasting responses in its short life in the gaming world, it is surely worth a try. Thief Simulator is one of the rarest types of games you would expect to find. It has a pretty simple plot and gameplay as well. If you’re someone who isn’t that interested in light and cheerful games and would rather play a video game with a more intense story, then you should probably take a look at what the game has to offer before blindly installing it.

Thief Simulator game download for PC

Name Thief simulator Initial release date November 9, 2018 Engine Unit Editor PlayWay, Forever Entertainment SA, Console Labs SA, Ultimate Games, GameZa Studio Modes Single player video game Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Macintosh operating systems Developers Noble Muffins, GameBoom VR, Console Labs SA Category PC Games > Simulation

However, if you are here just to have a good time and have fun, then this game is surely a good choice for you. Whatever category of players you belong to, it is always best to make an informed decision. And we are here to help you achieve it.

About the game

Developed by Noble Muffins and published by Playway SA, this is a fairly new game, first introduced for Microsoft Windows in 2018. The game can now be played on Nintendo Switch, Play Station 4, Xbox One and of course Microsoft Windows . It is a stealth game and requires you to use your skills and talent in maneuvering games to advance in the game.

The story of the game is quite simple. The game begins with you working for and under the orders of a mafia boss. He assigns you various missions and campaigns to complete. But this is until the boss feels that he is no longer of use to you and decides to kill you. They inform you about the same and then you set out to take revenge on him.

This type of plot is not something you see every other day. And that’s what makes the game so interesting and fun. But this is also what tends to make the game boring for some people after a certain point. The game has a certain monotony.

Although there are a few side quests you need to complete before taking on the larger, main quests, the game starts to get a little monotonous over time. But this does not interfere with the initial fun that a player could get from the game.

How to Play

The game, thief simulator, is now available on a variety of gaming platforms. It can be played on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It can only be played with a single player (naturally) and belongs to the genre of stealth and simulation video games.

The fact that it is a simulation game means that you are in for a fairly realistic gaming experience. Although the tasks that this game proposes to us are quite simple.

However, the quiz where you have to complete the assigned tasks might be a bit difficult for some of the players. But it’s a pain only because it has a pretty intricate and detailed action style. Even while attempting to move or lift any object, you will need to be sure of the relative position of the object and your hand. Therefore, maneuvering in the game becomes a bit difficult.

Game features

Although the game has only been on the market for a few years, it already has a loyal and supportive fan base. While players who love games with an intense story and interesting plot may not be too interested in this game for long, it is a great option for people who are just here to have a good time and have fun. Let’s take a look at some of the salient features of the game to understand it better.

The moment you hear the words simulation and open world, you can be sure that you are in for a treat with realistic graphics. The video quality of a game is a very important aspect. It can break or hinder our player’s gaming experience. In the case of Thief Simulator, the graphics are much more realistic than necessary. It makes the player feel part of the game world.

As we said a few lines ago, the gameplay can be annoying at times due to the difficulty in performing simple tasks due to the details that the game system adheres to. However, the gameplay itself is not too difficult to understand. And the controls and keybinds that the game requires players to master aren’t too difficult to understand or practice.

The game is a stealth video game. This means that it largely depends on the type of skills the player exhibits and how they intend to use them. Therefore, the game gives you the opportunity and freedom to exercise your talents and skills, make your plans and strategies and play accordingly. The game does not offer you a pre-planned and scripted way to progress through the game. This freedom improves the gaming experience much more than you think.

You can also get a version of this video game on the Play Store. It may have features that are not as good or a little different than those available in the version you play on other gaming platforms. But the basic gameplay and plot, of course, remain the same. This way you can enjoy the game even on your mobile phone.

While some of the players may feel that there is not much gimmick in the game, the game itself had quite a positive response upon its release. That’s a pretty big achievement in itself, especially in such a competitive gaming world.

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the Download Thief Simulator PC button

Step 3: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Thief Simulator PC for free

Thief Simulator: Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Windows 7 operating system

VIDEO CARD: NVidia GeForce GTX 750

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Thief Simulator – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Can Thief Simulator be played on Xbox? Yes, Thief Simulator can be played on Xbox. You can play the Thief Simulator game on your Xbox One.

Is there a multiplayer game mode for this game? No thief simulator is not available in multiplayer game mode. Some games just aren’t meant to be multiplayer. You just need to accept it.

Can you play thief simulator on Mac? In fact, there is a newer version of this game available for Mac. You can also run the game on your PC running Windows 7 or higher.

