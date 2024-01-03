This is a complete list of the products linked to the Listeria outbreak in the US.

(CNN) — Several large retailers, including Costco and Trader Joe’s, have suspended orders from Rizzo-Lopez Foods Inc. due to possible listeria contamination. Withdrawn dairy products.

Rizzo-Lopez Foods Inc. Inc. initially recalled dozens of dairy products last week after an investigation identified them as the source of a multi-state listeria outbreak that led to two deaths and the hospitalization of 23 people.

The measure has since been expanded to include other products made with recalled yogurt, sour cream and cheese, such as dressings, sandwiches and salads.

Brands and products recalled last week include:

Savemart: Chicken Street Taco Kit

Chicken Street Taco Kit The Perfect Bite Company: Mexican Style Street Corn Bites

Mexican Style Street Corn Bites Stater Brothers: Chicken Street Taco Kit

Chicken Street Taco Kit Fresh Express: Fresh Express Sauce! Salad Kit, Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit

Fresh Express Sauce! Salad Kit, Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilion, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market, Lucky’s: Chicken Taco Kits and Meals

Chicken Taco Kits and Meals Dole, Marketside, President’s Choice: Salad Kit

Salad Kit Fresh and ready, twig and shoot, jack and olive: Cake Sandwich

Cake Sandwich market: Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit

Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit market: Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit

Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Bright Form: Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit Salad Kit

Bright Farms Southwest Chipotle Crunch Kit Salad Kit trader Joe’s: Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Salad Dressing, Elote Chopped Salad Kit, Southwest Salad

Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Salad Dressing, Elote Chopped Salad Kit, Southwest Salad Marketside, Ready Pack Bistro: Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, Fresh Mex Chopped Kit, Queso Crunch Salad Kit

Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit, Fresh Mex Chopped Kit, Queso Crunch Salad Kit Rose: Black Bean 6 Layer Dip

Black Bean 6 Layer Dip Don Pancho, HEB, Trader Joe’s: Cilantro Lime Crema, Everything Sauce Fiesta, Cilantro Cotija Dressing, Poblano Caesar Dressing, Cilantro Dressing, Street Taco Express Meal Kit

For more information about specific product recalls, consumers can visit the FDA’s Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

The recalled products from Rizzo-Lopez Foods Inc. were distributed throughout the country and sold under the brands Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizzo Brothers, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria They went. Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas and 365 Whole Foods Market, according to a food safety alert from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, the magnitude of the outbreak is likely higher than currently reported numbers because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. The agency is working with the FDA to investigate the outbreak.

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. According to the CDC, Listeria infection in pregnant women can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. Healthy people may experience only short-term symptoms.

Infection may manifest as fever, muscle aches, extreme fatigue, severe headache, nausea, stomach pain, or diarrhea. According to the CDC, symptoms usually begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but may begin the same day or up to 10 weeks later.

The CDC said it is aware of 26 people in 11 states who were infected with listeria in the outbreak between June 2014 and December 2023. Two deaths linked to the infection were recorded in California and Texas.

What to do with recalled products

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of these products and dispose of them immediately. They should also clean refrigerators and any containers or surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled products, according to the CDC, because Listeria can survive in refrigerators and spread to other foods and surfaces.

If consumers experience any of the above symptoms after consuming the recalled dairy products, they should contact their doctor immediately. You may contact Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. directly with questions at 1-833-296-2233, and report adverse events to the FDA.

Although the Listeria outbreak had been investigated twice before, once in 2017 and again in 2021, the CDC said it did not yet have enough data to identify the source of the outbreak. Recent interviews with sick people and review of facilities led CDC to identify fresh cheese and cotija cheese manufactured by Rizzo-Lopez Foods as the source of the illnesses.

According to the CDC investigation, this is not the first time that Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. products have been recalled linked to listeria. The company recalled its aged cotija cheese in early January after Hawaii state officials found listeria in the product.