This is the cheapest Toyota on the market

He Yaris This is one of the most chosen models toyota In area. More precisely in Mexico, a very important American market for the Japanese firm. Yaris It is offered with Pindas hatchback And the sedan, the first case being the most affordable version of the line and also of the entire Toyota offer in the Aztec country.

That is why today we propose to review the benefits of hatchback cheaper than toyota, The special edition is called Base CVT and is equipped like the rest of the line, with a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder engine capable of producing 106 hp and 140 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT automatic transmission. Responsible for transmitting power directly to the front axle.

toyota yaris

He hatchback Its total length is 4.16 meters, height is 1.49 meters, width is 1.73 meters and wheelbase is 2.55 meters. Also, the capacity of the fuel tank is 42 litres.

outside the toyota yaris More economical are the roof antenna, body-color bumpers, exterior mirrors with electrical adjustment that can be folded manually, LED headlights and 15-inch sheet metal wheels with plastic cups.

On the other hand, the interior of hatchback Highlights include manual air conditioning, seats with four-way adjustment, reversing camera, audio controls on the steering wheel, interior courtesy lighting, infotainment system with a 7-inch screen and connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloth seats and Front and back included. Electric windows.

toyota yaris

in safety, toyota Introduced for the base version of Yaris Alarm and immobilizer, seven airbags (two front, two side, two curtain type and one knee), tire pressure monitoring system and Isofix system for securing child seats.

He toyota yaris According to the official website of the Japanese firm, the cheapest one is available with a starting price of 311,500 pesos. We can also find versions of 369,500 pesos and higher equipment levels.