This is the educational level of Tesla’s head woman Teresa Gutierrez Smith in Mexico

Teresa Gutierrez Smith is a graduate of two universities in CDMX. , Jovani Perez

Teresa Gutierrez Smith Shortly before the launch, he was named country manager of Tesla Motors in Mexico, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk. Construction of the first Gigafactory in the countrywhich will be located St. Katrina, Nuevo León, and with it, the expansion of automotive brands in the region.

The news was announced by the Universidad Iberoamerica, one of the educational institutions where Gutiérrez Smith studied, stating that “her role will be decisive in leading the way”. tesla expansion In Latin American countries. We tell you more about him.

Gutierrez is a graduate of Smith Ibio-American Universityin Mexico City, where he studied chemical engineering from 1999 to 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Subsequently, he studied for an MBA master’s degree at the Pan American Institute of Senior Business Management. (IPADE Business School)From 2004 to 2006, shortly after she took a Diploma in Media from Singularity University in California, United States.

In his profile on the same social network, the chemical engineer indicates that he has more than 20 years of experience, in which he has “managed large and diverse teams” as well as “resolving complexities” in strategic, leadership And developed analytical skills. Challenges.

He says his academic training has given him “a solid foundation in science, technology and business”, highlighting that his goal now is to contribute to creating a “green Latin America” ​​for Tesla.

Gutierrez Smith worked on new product development at Transnational Procter & Gamble, Between 2004 and 2006.

Additionally, from 2006 to 2007, she was an Associate Consultant at the firm McKinsey And for almost six years they collaborated Nestle Mexico As Innovation Manager, Business Development Manager and Strategic Planning Manager.

In 2015 he was Senior Manager of Strategic Planning mattel latin americaWhere he later also worked as the Director of Media and Digital Marketing.

In 2019 she was the Commercial and Marketing Director of Timsar GroupAnd in January 2023 they started working on it Rappi, Where she held the positions of manager and then regional manager in Mexico, a position she held until she was named country manager at Tesla.