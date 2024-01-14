This is the profile of MIR, EIR and FIR exam

,How many questions can a MIR candidate expect to catch?, To begin with, it depends on the interests and subjects that each person masters, and then who they compare themselves to. At MIR Asturias Academy, they consider difficult questions based on the percentage of success of those who enter templates on their platform. Under this premise, the director explains that “A difficult question is one with a net total (minus the penalty for getting a question wrong) probability between 0-33% or even a negative value. That is, the number of students who fail it is more than the number of students who get it right.

MIR 2023 exam had 38 difficult questions, 17% of those proposed, at the discretion of the Academy, compared to 35 or 15% in the 2022 call. The 2020 MIR exams were more complex, with 51 difficult questions (22%) and the 2021 exams, with 41 difficult questions (18%).

FIR investigation: Clinical cases and photos, big news of 2023

Big news from last year, according to GoFIR Academy fir exam what questions were formatted clinical casewho were rare until now, “are coming to represent 8% of exam“Indeed, as this newspaper reported, many candidates last year commented that because of this their exam was similar to the MIR exam. Furthermore, The question with the associated image was included for the first timeSpecifically to compare two proteinograms of one healthy individual and the other proteinogram under study.

In recent years, there have been Average 20-25 questions in negative format, On the other hand, the Academy says that last year also there were About 40 questions which were considered difficult (19%),

For this Topics and subjects with more importance in the testIn recent years, “the most commonly asked blocks have been Physiology and pathophysiologywhich represents 16% of the exam, medicinewhich represents 14% of queries; Biochemistry, Molecular and Genetics which represents the other 12% Infectious, Microbiology and Immunology, According to GoFIR, which also represents 12% of the exam. Statistics and Galenic Pharmacy, on the other hand, have the least weightage, so they represent about 5% of the questions appearing in the exam.

EIR Exam: Main topics of Gynecology and Pediatrics, images

In case of EIR exam, most asked topics In the last 4 years they have been Cardiology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Mental Health, Research, Oncohaematology, Community Nursing and Pediatric Nursing, On the other hand, the topics with less weight in recent years have been professional nursing, hydroelectrolyte balance, emergencies and infectious patients, as the Oposalud Academy informs the DM.

For this Images, were introduced in the 2019-2020 EIR call. There were 4 questions from different exams that year; In EIR 2021 exam, 8 questions; 12 more in EIR 2022 exam 13 in the EIR 2023 exam, 6.2% of the questionnaires,

Specifically, oposalud indicates which are the topics that have generated the highest number of questions related to an image Gynecology & Obstetrics, Pediatric Nursing, Community Nursing, Research, Dermatology, Traumatology, Cardiology and Respiratory System, On the other hand, it has been observed that the least consulted topics include mental health, psychosocial, infectious diseases and hydroelectrolytic.

Regarding the format of questions, in case of EIR exam, most of the questions are purely multiple choice Clinical cases represent 20% of trials, On the other hand, Questions in negative format represent 30% of the questions raised.

According to test difficultyOposalud says that “an objective indicator of the general difficulty of the exam is the average grade of the participants. For example, last year the average grade was 2.8 out of 10, while the year before it was 2.7 out of 10, for presenting complex questions. Underlines the reputation of EIR.”