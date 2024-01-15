This is what the next electric Dodge Charger would be like if it had a supercharged V8

Before its official debut, the new Dodge Charger managed to attract the Bradbuilds team to create the model of their dreams.

Although its production has already ended, it is not a secret dodge charger and challenger They are very strong models in their respective segments. However, there is an urgent need for both vehicles Improve your design.

Since the brand is aware of the situation and knows what it should do, it moves quickly with development New generation Dodge Charger. If everything goes according to plan, it will be officially launched Next March 5th.

However, that’s not the topic of this article, because it turns out that the next-generation Dodge Charger managed to fascinate a team of digital artists. BradbuildsWho decided to wear ’10’ and make it The charger of your dreams.

Dodge Charger Bradbuilds

Bradbills, known for its extraordinary presentation, created the charger of his dreams with an engine Helliphant C170 6.2L Crate HEMI SuperchargedThat’s what the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 hides under its hood.

Following the style of what Dodge calls the R-Wing, the team removed essential elements from the body, i.e. It does not have headlights and taillights. Furthermore, he wears a brown outer suit Non-original wheelset.

In fact, this powerful model does not include Windows, but it does include forged carbon fiber roll cageA minimal dashboardA racing seat and if that wasn’t enough, a very basic steering wheel, without buttons of any kind.

Sandy Garcia Tarrazona.