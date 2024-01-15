Time, channel and where to watch Premier League on TV in USA and Mexico

diamond palace Get it this Saturday April 6th Manchester CityWhich is one point off the top of the English Championship.

who led pep guardiola Visit South London from 7:30pm Eastern Time usa, In Mexico It will be seen from 5:30 am central time of the country.

How to reach Crystal Palace and Manchester City and

only three points separate Manchester City from the top of the standings Premier League, liverpool Matchday 32 starts as the sole leader of the English Championship, with 68 points, one more than armory And more than three plus two citizensHis two followers.

In its last presentation, last Wednesday, the City Won 4-1 on home ground Aston Villa, Earlier, they led guardiola They played a goalless draw against Arsenal Etihad Stadium,





guardiola There is no doubt that Prime Will be decided in the final days: “If we succeed in winning all our games, the decision will extend to the final day, as they do not have a five, six or seven point advantage.”

the set of manchesterThe reigning champions of the tournament will look to re-validate their crown. But not just matches diamond palace is on the horizon City, three days after his visit Selhurst Park Stadium plays in santiago In front of the Bernabéu neither more nor less real Madrid For the first leg of the quarter-finals UEFA Champions League,

after the win against City, Passion announced that right behind Kelly walker Will not be able to make it to the important match against real Madrid, “The doctor told us we wouldn’t be able to trust him, but Kyle is Kelly, It has special genetics. we will see”.





diamond palace is located in position 14 of Premier League, with thirty units. Although it is not placed in the lowest position, the team that will come home this Saturday cannot relax so as not to fall into the red zone.

crystal palace vs manchester city time and tv

Manchester City I want to keep fighting Premier League, team of pep guardiola Always go the hard way this Saturday diamond palace, Promise of a great match in Selhurst Park Stadium,

Eastern United States: 7:30

Central United States: 6.30

Western United States: 3.30

In usa It will be seen on Telemundo, USA Network, Universo, NBC Sports App and fubo.

when i Mexico Will be televised via Paramount+ screens.