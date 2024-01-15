Toluca vs. Herediano live online. match today concachampions 2024

He Nemesio Diez Stadium prepares for exciting comeback duel between Toluca and Herediano in the first round of concacaf champions league 2024Scheduled for Thursday, February 15.

So if you do not want to miss a second of the actions that we will see in this meeting, we leave you right here Everything You Need To Know.

How do they get there?

Toluca She has an edge in progress to the next round as she plays at home and only needs a draw or win to ensure her place. round of 16 in their last meeting Red Devils draw 3-3 against NecaxaWith excellent performances from Jean Meneses, Tomas Belmonte and an own goal from Ezequiel Usain.

Latest results from Toluca:

01/26/24 LIM: Puebla 1 – 1 Toluca

01/30/24 LIM: Guadalajara 3 – 2 Toluca

03/02/24 LIM: Toluca 4 – 1 Leon

07/02/24 LIC: Herediano 1 – 2 Toluca

02/10/24 LIM: Necaxa 3 – 3 Toluca

for its part, Herediano Wants to make history by moving forward between 16 best teams in CONCACAF, But they must win by two goals or force expansion with a one-goal win. In their last match, Herediano defeated Cartaginés with goals from Ronaldo Anaya, Francisco Rodríguez and Andy Rojas.

Latest results from Herediano:

01/20/24 PRD: Herediano 0 – 1 San Carlos

01/24/24 PRD: Herediano 2 – 1 Deportivo Saprissa

01/27/24 PRD: Municipal Gracia 0 – 1 Herediano

07/02/24 LIC: Herediano 1 – 2 Toluca

02/11/24 PRD: Cartaginés 1 – 3 Herediano

Forecast:

According to #RushBetMX:

Toluca:-335

Tie: +400

Herediano: +700

What time does Toluca play today?

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Concacaf Champions League first round

Venue: Nemesio Díaz Stadium

Where to watch Toluca vs Herediano:

Stream: Fox Sports Premium

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,