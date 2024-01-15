Toluca vs. Herediano live online. match today concachampions 2024

He Nemesio Diez Stadium prepares for exciting comeback duel between Toluca and Herediano in the first round of concacaf champions league 2024Scheduled for Thursday, February 15.
So if you do not want to miss a second of the actions that we will see in this meeting, we leave you right here Everything You Need To Know.
How do they get there?
Toluca She has an edge in progress to the next round as she plays at home and only needs a draw or win to ensure her place. round of 16 in their last meeting Red Devils draw 3-3 against NecaxaWith excellent performances from Jean Meneses, Tomas Belmonte and an own goal from Ezequiel Usain.
Latest results from Toluca:
- 01/26/24 LIM: Puebla 1 – 1 Toluca
- 01/30/24 LIM: Guadalajara 3 – 2 Toluca
- 03/02/24 LIM: Toluca 4 – 1 Leon
- 07/02/24 LIC: Herediano 1 – 2 Toluca
- 02/10/24 LIM: Necaxa 3 – 3 Toluca
for its part, Herediano Wants to make history by moving forward between 16 best teams in CONCACAF, But they must win by two goals or force expansion with a one-goal win. In their last match, Herediano defeated Cartaginés with goals from Ronaldo Anaya, Francisco Rodríguez and Andy Rojas.
Latest results from Herediano:
- 01/20/24 PRD: Herediano 0 – 1 San Carlos
- 01/24/24 PRD: Herediano 2 – 1 Deportivo Saprissa
- 01/27/24 PRD: Municipal Gracia 0 – 1 Herediano
- 07/02/24 LIC: Herediano 1 – 2 Toluca
- 02/11/24 PRD: Cartaginés 1 – 3 Herediano
Forecast:
According to #RushBetMX:
- Toluca:-335
- Tie: +400
- Herediano: +700
What time does Toluca play today?
- Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Stage: Concacaf Champions League first round
- Venue: Nemesio Díaz Stadium
Where to watch Toluca vs Herediano:
- Stream: Fox Sports Premium
If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,