Tom Brady and the emotional reflection that shows his love of being alone

tom brady Since the former quarterback, he has been enjoying his solitude and his retirement from the NFL new England Patriots shares how she has adapted to this new life after recovering from divorce Gisele Bundchen.

last sunday Brady He used his social networks to send emotional reflections after showing photos of everything from his mansion in Miami to his backyard and the pool.

He wrote, “Home is where the heart is.” tom brady Along with three heart-shaped emojis.

In the photo you can see the pool, some palm trees, a little garden and some lounge chairs available for sunbathing on the Indian Creek Island property, which tom brady Acquired in 2020 for $17 million.





read this also

Daniel Ballesteros





Tom Brady video that travels the world



tom brady He retired in February 2023 and now faces a major test nfl combine, The stage where college football athletes showcase their skills to NFL talent scouts with the hopes of being selected for one of 32 teams in the draft held by the league each year.

He said, “I’m working out, let’s take some pictures and video and maybe, maybe we’ll try a 40-yard dash.” flat nailAnd he published a video on his social networks in which he drives on the way to an exercise organized to test himself.

The former quarterback, who won six championship rings with the New England Patriots and one championship ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recreated his participation in this test as a rookie in 2000, when he recorded a time of 5.28 seconds, Which was one of the slowest times in history. , which he crossed this Tuesday by stopping the timer at 5.12 seconds.





read this also

Daniel Ballesteros





The record for the highest speed in the 40-yard dash is 4.22 seconds set by current receiver of the Champions kansas city chiefsJohn Ross, and is from 2017.

the video in which Brady Encouraged by some friends and his personal trainer, the 15-time Pro Bowl selection wore black sportswear and white sneakers.

Upon finishing and seeing that he had surpassed the time recorded 24 years earlier, he challenged himself to do it again at the age of 47.





The former quarterback’s incredible reaction to a recent test.

“We did it and we will do it faster next year,” he said. Tom Brady has never been known for his speed. At the NFL Combine 24 years ago he was not one of the most desirable prospects in the league.

He was selected 199th in the sixth round by the New England Patriots as a backup quarterback, something that changed after his sophomore year nflWhen he won the first of seven Super Bowls he won, it established him as a future member of the Hall of Fame.