Trick to know the location of a friend on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform used by more than 2 billion people worldwide, features a large number of tools to continuously improve the communication experience between its users.

However, this app owned by Meta is not limited to just sending messages or multimedia files but is, in fact, a trick to know the exact location of your partner, friends or family without them realizing it.

And although it is not recommended, it is important to clarify that tracking someone on WhatsApp does not mean that any crime or illegal act is being committed.

In fact, some parents use the ‘Location’ tool with their children to know where they are. In such a situation, this is a way to keep loved ones safe.

Step by step to access someone’s location on WhatsApp

This trick is achieved through the real-time location function, which allows you to share location with members of a group or with a contact in a personal chat.

In this case, the option allows you to keep track of all the activities of a person during a certain time distributed in 15 minutes, 1 hour and 8 hours.

