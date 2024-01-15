UFC Mexico | Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2: schedule, channel and where to watch the fight on TV in the United States and Mexico

competition between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval 2 This will be a stellar collision ultimate fighting championship fight night card And it will happen this Saturday, February 24th Arena CDMX, Mexico City,

On this occasion, he will be rated No. 1 in the flyweight rankings ufcMexican Brandon MorenoToday’s third in the ranking, against the Americans Brandon Royval,

Moreover, this will not be the first time that they will see each other, as they had a clash in their history on November 21, 2020. the winner on that occasion was Brandon Moreno By TKO.







How Brandon Moreno got into today’s fight

Brandon Moreno, nicknamed “The Assassin Baby”, is 30 years old and wants to get back to winning ways, Who was his last match against? alexandre pantoja On July 8, 2023, he lost via split decision.

“Killer Kid” He has already been a professional in the sport for 12 years and comes into this fight with a record of 21 wins (five by KO and 11 by submission), seven falls (all by decision) and only two draws.







How Brandon Royval approaches the fight with Brandon Moreno

In favor of Brandon Royval, nicknamed “Raw Dogg” He is 31 years old and has just lost his last match Pantoja By unanimous decision on December 16, 2023.

This time, ““Raw Dog”Who already has 11 years of professionalism, he has a record of 15 wins (four by KO and nine by submission), seven losses (one by submission and one by KO), and no draws.

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval: Time, TV and how to watch the UFC fight online

main battle between Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 This will be the last match played in the evening, with the preliminary matches starting at 8:00 pm. usaThen to give way to the main card which will start at 11 pm, the person in charge of the transmission will be espn,

Similarly, you will be able to follow all the details of the match between battles Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 in exclusive coverage that the Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team brings to you,