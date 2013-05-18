United States: New York resident loses $835 million Powerball jackpot by one number | mix

He almost won the jackpot! powerball Announced that American citizen Angelique Angel-Rodriguez managed to win 1 million dollars in one of the lottery games in the last 2023. New York He was just one number away from winning the jackpot, about $835 million.

As we well know, the Powerball jackpot is the most coveted lottery prize in the entire United States. The figures promised by the gambling chain range from 100 to 2 billion dollars. And Angelique Angel-Rodriguez knew this very well, who managed to win a million last September 2023.

The feat occurred on September 27, 2023, the day a New York citizen matched the first five numbers in the Powerball drawing, and thus won the second prize of the most famous lottery in the United States.

A woman buys a Powerball lottery ticket at a kiosk in New York on January 12, 2016 (Photo: AFP)

However, his luck could have changed forever for one simple reason: he was one number away from the jackpot, that is, the jackpot awarded by lottery games.

Powerball jackpot: New Yorker was about to rob the lottery

The citizen managed to match the first five numbers in the Powerball drawing, that is, she guessed all the winning numbers of the lottery game except one.

This gesture won him second prize in the Powerball lottery game with the numbers 01, 07, 46, 47, 63 and Powerball 07.

And although that was almost nothing less than the lottery’s grand prize, Angel Rodriguez earned a total of $612,240 after paying taxes as required by the North American state.

The winning ticket was purchased from a store called 37th Avenue Grocery, located at 82-06 Street in Jackson Heights.

Poweball lottery offers jackpot of more than $100 million (Photo: Giorgio Vieira/AFP)



And although he was one number away from winning the jackpot, this little stroke of luck meant a change in Angel-Rodriguez’s life. Good luck investing that money!

How has Powerball performed over the years?

Like Angel-Rodriguez, the lottery has rewarded more than one citizen who managed to count on the opportunity to become a millionaire provided by Powerball.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year alone, total sales of the New York Powerball game were recorded $516,866,283 dollars,

Powerball: How to Play and Where to Buy the Lottery Game

Similarly, school districts located in the five boroughs of New York managed to receive $1,070,470,430 in lottery education aid concepts during the same period.

And if perhaps you can’t raise even a cent, remember that your lucky break could happen when you least expect it.

What were the biggest prizes in Powerball history?

The ten largest prizes awarded since the inception of the Powerball lottery in 1992 are listed below:

US$2.04 billion – Released on November 7, 2022 with the single Winner in California.

– Released on November 7, 2022 with the single Winner in California. 1,586 billion US dollars : Appeared on 13 January 2016. There were three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee.

: Appeared on 13 January 2016. There were three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. US$768.4 million : Published in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019.

: Published in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019. US$758.7 million : Released in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017.

: Released in Massachusetts on August 23, 2017. US$754.6 million : Published in Washington on February 6, 2023.

: Published in Washington on February 6, 2023. US$730 million : Released, Maryland on January 20, 2021.

: Released, Maryland on January 20, 2021. US$699.8 million : It was prepared in California on October 4, 2021.

: It was prepared in California on October 4, 2021. US$687.8 million : It was drawn on October 27, 2018 and had two winners, in Iowa and New York.

: It was drawn on October 27, 2018 and had two winners, in Iowa and New York. US$632.6 million : It came out on January 5, 2022 and there were two winners in California and Wisconsin.

: It came out on January 5, 2022 and there were two winners in California and Wisconsin. US$590.5 million: Published in Florida on May 18, 2013.

If I win a prize less than $600, what will the payout be?

Have you won a prize of less than US$600 and don’t know how to get it? Don’t worry, you just have to Visit an Authorized Powerball Retailer From the place where you played so that I can give it to you in cash. If the seller does not have enough money to give you, they may refer you to another establishment or rewards collection center.

When can I buy Powerball tickets?

Powerball indicated on its official website that purchase deadlines vary from one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the sales jurisdiction.

In which state does Powerball not exist?

alabama

alaska

Airport

Snow

utah