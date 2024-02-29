US recalls Sanchez and Alvarez to visit Atlas

Andre Jardin is considering resting some players as he has a number of commitments coming up in a few days.

He America Injured players continue to recover and face the game Atlastechnician andre jardin He will be able to rely on all his elements to face five matches in 16 days.

This Thursday the Brazilian helmsmen were already able to count on Richard SanchezJoe, in addition to suffering from muscle problems, was one of the Azulcrema team affected by flu infection.

Andre Jardin will be rotating players due to the match load. imago7

The tactician will have one of the most important moments for the team in the South American, where he will look to regain the leadership of the team. Completion 2024 And also defeated Chivas in the Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup,

There is one more player among the players who returned on the orders of the coach. Kevin Alvarez, The right back has been suffering from pubalgia in recent times and has not been at his best football level.

kevin He works well with his teammates, so he could be another option for the game against the Foxes, where coaches are expected to make several modifications and rest the players who have had the most minutes throughout the semester. .

The last player who is already one hundred percent Emilio Lara, The full-back suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, but the young footballer is now 100 per cent healthy and has started to increase his workload.

Football players who may get rest this weekend include the likes of Julian Quinones, Jonathan dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Igor Lichenovsky and Salvador Reyes. While Javero Dilrosan, Bryan Rodriguez, Cristian Calderón and Ramon Juarez could enter the scene.