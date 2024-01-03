User points out drawbacks of driving on the road with Tesla

Charging infrastructure for electric cars is still limited in many parts of the world.

Electric cars do not emit greenhouse gas emissions during operation, making them a more sustainable option.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, BYD sold more than 500 thousand battery electric vehicles (EBVs) globally.

Amid the growing interest in electric vehicles, a user has highlighted the challenges faced while using a Tesla on the road. The man shared his experience highlighting the difficulties he faced during a recent trip.

Over the past decade, the electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid growth across the globe. With increasing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, electric vehicles have gained popularity among users and have become a viable option for mobility. durable,

The characteristic of these vehicles is that they are powered by one or more electric motors instead of internal combustion engines. In this sense, the engines obtain their energy through rechargeable batteries, which allows them to operate without direct emissions of polluting gases.

According to data analyzed by PwC and Strategy&, electric vehicles accounted for 14.3 percent of new car registrations in 14 major markets last year, compared to 4.1 percent in 2020 and 8.2 percent in 2021.

Under that premise, Norway leads with the highest percentage of electric vehicles in 2022, with a share of nearly 80 percent, with countries like Sweden, China and Germany close behind in the ranking. In this sense, China emerged as the largest electric car market in terms of units sold, as its market share increased from 12.7 percent in 2021 to 19.9 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the United States lagged behind with an electric vehicle share of only 5.3 percent compared to previous years.

On the other hand, if we focus on Latin America, sales of battery electric vehicles have been growing steadily and rapidly in recent years. With almost 1,300 units in 2021, Colombia stands out as the leader in registrations of this type of vehicle in the region. One reason for these results in the Colombian automotive sector is the existing incentives for the purchase and ownership of electric vehicles. , Countries such as Mexico, Chile, and Costa Rica are other examples of increased commercialization of electric cars due to the implementation of public policies.

User points out disadvantages of driving on the road with Tesla

Starting with a 90 percent charge, the driver named @Lalo Giling set out on a journey that promised to be smooth. However, after about two and a half hours of driving, the battery dropped to 31 percent. This resulted in a 55-minute wait at the charging station, which the driver described as endless.

Although he managed to reach his destination without any major setbacks, problems arose while making the return journey. Despite initial indications from the vehicle that a brief 10-minute charge would suffice, the driver was soon alerted that he would not reach his destination and was far from available charging stations. By reducing the speed to minimum, the driver managed to reach home with barely 1 percent battery left.

The incident prompted users to consider the suitability of electric vehicles for road trips. Although they can be a viable option for urban driving, the lack of adequate charging infrastructure and unpredictability on long trips can be frustrating and limiting for some drivers.

@lalogilling No one tells about electric cars in Mexico 🌱 And will you have any electric vehicles in our country? I'm a fan of the city but to travel… I think it's a theme 😟😫 #cocheselectricos #Mexico #Tesla #Supercharger #cocheselectricosmexico

This experience underlines the importance of further developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, as well as the need to improve battery range and efficiency to make road trips more convenient and accessible for all drivers.

However, there are other cases that are more serious, because through TikTok an account named @mnka627 shares the terrible experience he experienced since his security job East Understanding The Audi, which is designed to maintain driver safety, did exactly the opposite when it suddenly stopped on a highway, putting the lives of everyone in the car in danger. Everything was recorded and kept as evidence to demand clarification from the brand, because obviously matters like this should not be taken lightly. The user tagged both Audis from the United States and Canada to get prompt clarification.

“You almost killed me, my husband, my 4-month-old baby and my dog. Your guess failed and after digging deeper, I found out that this has happened with many other people too. Explain it, the owner’s Twitter account reads.

@mnka627 @AudiUSA @audicanada You almost killed me, my husband, my 4 month old baby and my dog. Your pre-understanding failed and after knowing deeper it has happened to many other people too. Explain.

