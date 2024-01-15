Vibra Festival arrives, a barrage of proposals related to wellness and female sexuality

Evident Events Presents FIRST EDITION OF VIBRA FESTIVAL, dedicated to the areas of healthy eating, body, mind, sustainability and women’s health. will occur in Palau 8 of Fira de Barcelonaof 22 to 24 March,





“We were missing an in-person program that would have given The importance of women in our society, their health, their well-being, their cycles, their sexuality. And about examining diseases from a women’s perspective,” they explain on their website.

Over 60 conferences and workshops

During 3 days VIBRA lasts for more than 60 days Conferences and WorkshopsFrom 10:30 am to 7:00 pm, experts Those in charge of developing these include people of the caliber of Xavi Verdaguer, Marta Torron, Marc Verges, Daniel Lumera, Omar Rueda, Ferran Cases, Marta León, Alma Roura, The Breath Act and even the former Operacion Triunfo teacher Magalí Dalix Are included. Many others.

These activities will be carried out in 2 auditoriums with a capacity of 200 people and 2 workshop rooms (LAB1 and LAB2) for 80 attendees. In addition, there will be a large space for the festival guided classes (Vibrant Hall) which can accommodate more than 300 people; A gastronomic space And a rest area,





healthy exhibitions

They will meet in the exhibition section Reference projects and brands in the health, sustainability and wellness sector Such as, for example, Amatler Orijen, Dalia, Kokoro, Naturitas, Masmi, Cyclo and Yogi Tea, among many others.

Tickets, prices and charitable nature of the festival

There are two rates available to access VIBRA, €19 For general admission daily or €49 For him 3 day pass, is included in the first 18 conference and exhibition and culinary area; allows second access 50 conference And same for the previous areas.

Of course, both tickets They do not give access to workshops For which laboratories 1 and 2 are taught must be booked in advance and they represent a Additional cost of €10 , It is very easy to do this: once inside the website, “Diary“Different workshops appear and options under each”reserve a place,

These tickets are available for sale on the festival website Vibrabcn.com and a portion of benefits will be collected Intended for endometriosis research At the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona – via IDIBAPS, ENDOFEST.