Wave of attacks in the Middle East raises fears of war across the region

Washington – Wave of attacks by US, coalition and rebel groups Middle East There is an atmosphere of fear in the last five days usa that war israel against Hamas may expand, while large-scale military operations have failed to stop terrorist attacks. Houthis Of Yemen against ships in the Red Sea,

Even as the United States and its allies attacked more than two dozen Iranian-backed Houthi positions in retaliation for attacks on shipping, the Houthis have continued their maritime offensive. Additionally, Tehran attacked facilities in Iraq and Syria, claiming the target was an Israeli “spy headquarters”, followed by alleged missile and drone strikes in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The chaotic wave of attacks and reprisals involving the United States, its allies, and its enemies is a sign that last week’s offensive has failed not only to stop the Houthis, but to stoke a regional war that the United States has tried to avoid for months. It is getting closer to becoming a reality., And it is planned to emphasize the seriousness of the situation Washington The plan was unveiled to designate the Houthis as global terrorists, according to people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the issue ahead of the announcement.

Tuesday morning white HouseUnited States National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stressed that his country “He is not looking for war. We don’t want to expand it. Houthis must decide, But in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that the rising number of attacks means allies should be “alert to the possibility that, we may end up with a reduction in violence.” “Instead of moving in the direction of, on a path of increasing tensions that we have to manage.”

Following a massive ground and air campaign by Israeli forces following Hamas’s devastating attack on Israel on October 7, the United States and other allies have expressed concerns that the conflict could spill over into a regional war. US diplomatic and military officials have made urgent trips to the Middle East to try to ease tensions, but the sheer number of Palestinian casualties has sparked outrage and has been cited as a reason for at least some of the attacks. Has been done

Since November, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked boats in the Red Sea, which they claim is retaliation for Israeli strikes against Hamas. But they have often attacked ships with little or no connection to Israel, endangering maritime transit on a key route for global trade.

In recent days and in quick succession, the Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile at a US Navy destroyer over the weekend, which was shot down. On Monday, the Houthis attacked a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden and on Tuesday a Malta-flagged bulk carrier in the Red Sea. The strikes came despite US and British warplanes and ships bombing more than 60 Houthi positions in 28 locations on Friday.

Although the United States has claimed that subsequent maritime attacks by the Houthis were smaller-scale and not as complex as earlier ones, they appear to have failed to deter the terrorist group. And Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has praised the group’s actions.

Washington launched a new attack against the Houthis on Tuesday, destroying four anti-ship ballistic missiles that were ready to be fired and a missile aimed at US naval and merchant ships in the region, according to US Central Command. Were posing imminent danger. A few hours later, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Zographia. The ship was attacked, but no one was injured and the ship continued on its way.

The US-owned Gibraltar Eagle also suffered damage but no casualties in Monday’s attack and was able to continue on its way.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sari said in a pre-recorded statement that the Zographia was fired upon after the crew refused to respond to warning calls and that the ship was headed towards a port in Israel. The Zographia was headed for Suez, Egypt, according to ship tracking website Vessel Finder.

Although Iran provides arms and support to the Houthis, it is unclear how much it has helped plan or direct the attacks.

Tehran launched its attack on Israeli interests on Monday, firing missiles near the US Consulate in northern Iraq, where it claimed the headquarters of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Four civilians were killed and six others were wounded in the attack in Erbil, the seat of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, according to the Kurdish regional government. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said in a statement that it also fired several ballistic missiles against “terrorist operations” in Syria, including targets of the Islamic State group, which were destroyed.

Additionally, Iran attacked targets PakistanTwo “innocent children” were killed and three other people were injured, the Pakistani government said. According to state media reports, Iran referred to these targets as bases of the extremist group Jaish al-Adl.

Jaish al-Adl, or “Army of Justice”, is a Sunni extremist group that operates along the border with Pakistan. Iran has fought insurgents along the border, but a missile and drone attack on nuclear-armed Pakistan would be unprecedented for Iran.

In the latest attacks, US Navy SEALs seized parts of Iranian-made missiles and other weapons during a raid last week on a ship bound for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, whose two commandos are missing, the US military said Tuesday. told, The raid marks the latest seizure of a rebel arms shipment by the US Navy and its allies.

While on a boat in rough seas, a member of the SEAL group is knocked over by the waves and one of his comrades goes after him. No one has been able to trace it.

The US Navy eventually sank the ship carrying the weapons and detained 14 crew members. The Houthis have not accepted the seizure and Iran’s mission. United Nations Did not respond to request for comment. A UN resolution bans arms transfers to the Houthi rebels. Despite physical evidence, multiple seizures and experts linking the weapons to Iran, Tehran has long denied that it supplies weapons to the rebels.