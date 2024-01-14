Who is the French designer behind Rihanna’s jewelry?

When will we meet Lauren Rubinskyshe tells the name Rihanna One of his first inspirations. A strong and powerful woman, the creative whirlwind has become a fashion icon whose mere presence is enough to set the internet on fire.

Rihanna swears by French designer Laurent Rubchinskiy

One whose voice resonates with unmatched power across the music scene also shapes fashion. Rihanna She is not afraid to take risks and most of all, is not afraid to believe in herself. She frees herself from orders and boldly breaks the code without fear Too much,

Rihanna wears Lauren Rubchinskiy necklace. Gotham/GC Images Rihanna wears Lauren Rubchinskiy necklace. raymond hall

This image, by a Barbados artist, has been expertly thought out and has always been punctuated with tiny holes that make all the difference. Rihanna Can lay claim to having the strangest jewelery box in pop. The singer loves to adorn herself with grillz, waves of colorful necklaces, body chains or even layering Ear jewelry, each more extravagant than the last, with a certain taste for beaded and precious stone-studded pieces.