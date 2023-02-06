Who’s Your Daddy Free PC Game Download Full Version (v2023.02.06 & Classic Version)

Who’s Your Daddy is a popular online multiplayer parody simulation game designed by Joseph Williams. The game has been developed and published under the name Evil Tortilla Games under the Unity engine. Who’s Your Daddy is now available on Microsoft Windows operating system, macOS and Linux.

Who’s Your Daddy PC Game Download

Name Who is your daddy Initial release date December 23, 2015 Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Macintosh operating systems Developer Editor evil omelet games Engine Unit Modification multiplayer video game Category PC Games >Simulation

The game was first released on December 23, 2015 and then remade and released again on December 23, 2020. It belongs to the simulation parody genre and the funniest part of the game is that it can be played in multiplayer mode. . This game managed to raise $1500 through the popular crowdfunding platform called Kickstarter and was approved for release on the Steam platform through Steam Greenlight.

What is the game about?

Video games like Who’s Your Daddy are generally classified as 1-on-1 casual games in which a clueless father tries to prevent his baby from dying by making sure he stays away from all dangerous items at home. The game has received mostly positive reviews, which is why it has been so popular among all players globally. The game was released in 2015 and was a huge success, but the features were limited, which made the game boring after a certain time.

The developers could see the potential of the game and decided to completely remake it and release it in 2020 with all the fun features and elements. The new game has new hits, skins, and improved physics that make it much more desirable than it already was. Players will be able to access both versions of the game in the Steam library.

How to Play

Who’s Your Daddy game includes a highly competitive multiplayer mode that can be played in local or online multiplayer. In this game, one player will be responsible for controlling the father and the other player will be responsible for controlling the baby. The father aims to ensure that the baby is alive and prevent his death at all costs. The parent will need to lock all closets and make sure to keep all dangerous objects out of the baby’s reach.

The baby will continue to attempt suicide in different ways, such as sticking a fork into an electrical outlet and drinking bleach. The game takes place in a two-story building where there are several rooms for both characters to explore. Players will often have to switch roles in different rounds of the game, making it quite a fun experience.

Features of the games.

Who’s Your Daddy is quite a popular game in the market and after the release of the remade version of the game it created quite a stir in the gaming community. The game has been quite popular due to its features. Here we list some of the game features that make Who’s Your Daddy a must-play game for people of all ages.

Multiplayer mode is the most popular mode of this game in which two players will play against each other. One player will play the role of the father and the other player will play the role of the baby. The father intends to make sure the baby is alive and the baby will attempt suicide.

The developers of the game Who’s Your Daddy have worked hard on the physics of the game, which means that babies can move objects only if they are heavier than them. When players play as babies, they won’t be able to run fast or get in and out of the bathtub easily, while for adults the physics are quite different. This makes the game seem much more real and fun.

This is a new feature that has been added to the game where players will be able to use the baby’s piano and create music. There are beautiful compositions available in the game that players can play and make the game more fun.

Who’s Your Daddy game is now available on multiple platforms including Microsoft Windows, Linux, and macOS. Players will be able to play with their friends even when playing from a different platform, making the game much more engaging.

There are many survival games available in the market now, but none of them have such weak concept and gameplay. The game is quite fun to play with friends and family and is a perfect place to spend time. If you are looking for an interesting and fun game, you should try Who’s Your Daddy. Playing both characters, such as the father and the baby, is very different in the game. Make sure you experience both aspects of the game to understand it better.

How to Download Who’s Your Daddy PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Who’s Your Daddy PC button

: Click on the Download Who’s Your Daddy PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Who’s Your Daddy PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Who is your dad? Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows XP 64

Processor: 2GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 460/Radeon HD 5850/Intel HD 4600 with at least 1024 MB video RAM

DirectX: version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 1 GB available space

Who is your dad? Recommended system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows XP 64

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 460/Radeon HD 5850/Intel HD 4600 with at least 1024 MB of video RAM

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Frequent questions

Who’s Your Daddy is available for the Microsoft Windows operating system. Yes, Who’s Your Daddy is available for the Microsoft Windows operating system

When was the remade version of Who’s Your Daddy released? The remade version of Who’s Your Daddy was released on December 23, 2020.

Who’s Your Daddy is available on Steam? Yes, Who’s Your Daddy is available on the Steam platform.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.