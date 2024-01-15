Wildlife Park 2 PC Game Download Full Version (v2.5 & ALL DLC’s)

If you have always been fascinated by wild animals and wanted to build your zoo, now is the time! No, we’re not asking you to build a real-life zoo. We are talking about the game Wildlife Park 2.

It is an exciting game where you can build your zoo and have your wild animals. It looks like a real-life zoo, where you train, feed and cure your animals. Realistic interactions with zoo animals and visitors make the game even more interesting.

Wildlife Park 2 Game Download for PC

Name wildlife park 2 Initial release date Platforms Developer Editor Engine gamebryo Gender Indie game, Business simulation game, Casual game, Strategy Category PC Games >Strategy

What is the game about?

Wildlife Park 2 is an exciting game developed especially for all animal lovers. Offers an incredible experience of caring for wildlife from the comfort of your living room. With Wildlife Park 2, you have the opportunity to build and own your zoo.

The player takes on the role of zoo manager and must take care of the zoo animals. From feeding to training, healing and rehoming, you’ll have to do everything as if it were done in a real-life zoo. If you take good care of your animals, you will see more babies born in your zoo.

How to Play

Wildlife Park 2 is a simple game. It’s about building your zoo and taking care of your animals. The game has two modes: mission mode and free play mode.

In mission mode, players must accomplish a specific objective. Once you complete the objective successfully, you will be exposed to a challenging level. After the first mission, you will see a tutorial video that explains what you need to do next.

In Free Play mode, you can build a zoo in a limited space. The good thing is that there are no restrictions. Players can change options such as money limit, animal immunity, and others.

Game Features

Wildlife Park 2 is packed with exciting features. It is an exciting title for both children and adults. Before you get your hands on this game, let’s give you an idea of ​​all the features it has.

There are a total of 20 missions in the game. Players receive Freeplay maps from all over the world. With each passing mission, the game becomes more challenging.

Variety of animals and plants.

One of the many good things about Wildlife Park 2 is the wide variety of animal and plant species. This game is designed to give you a natural experience. There are more than 30 different plant species and 50 animal species.

Realistic animal behavior

Players can interact with the animals in the zoo. It is impressive to see real animal behavior with their individual sexual and social life. They give birth, age, and express anger like real-life animals.

There is a photo album feature in the game that allows you to organize all your zoo images.

Players have access to an encyclopedia that contains a lot of valuable information about wild plants and animals.

Wildlife Park 2 is the ideal game for all animal enthusiasts. If your dream is to have a zoo full of wild animals, this is your chance to make it come true. Play Wildlife Park 2 and interact with loving animals and take care of them. If you are a good zoo manager, you will be rewarded.

How to Download Wildlife Park 2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click the button Download Wildlife Park 2 for PC

: Click the button Download Wildlife Park 2 for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Wildlife Park 2 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Wildlife Park 2: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/8/7

Processor: Intel Pentium IV 2 GHz or compatible

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 9c compatible, 64 MB RAM

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 3000 MB available space

Wildlife Park 2: Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10/8/7

Processor: Intel Pentium IV 2 GHz or compatible

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 9c compatible, 64 MB RAM

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 3000 MB available space

Frequent questions

What will happen if the animals become unhappy? If the animals become unhappy, they will become angry or die.

What are the two modes in Wildlife Park 2? Free play and mission mode are the two different modes of the game.

When was Wildlife Park 2 released? Wildlife Park 2 was released on June 23, 2006.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.