World War Z Android & iOS Mobile Version Free Download

World War Z mobile version free download for Android and iOS

World War Z is a third-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic universe where a virus is breaking out and the infected are turning into a horde of ferocious mutants. This blockbuster-inspired game features terrifying zombie combat, challenging missions, and cutting-edge graphics.

Each challenge will be completed by four participants in one session. Before starting the mission, each participant can choose the profession of the protagonist. Gunslingers can cut down zombies easily without even thinking about it. Slashers favor razor-sharp blades for effective use in melee combat, as well as stun guns that send enemies into convulsions. You can take on the role of a medic to prevent your team members from joining forces with the enemy. Join the war as a fixer using explosive bags. He can also use ammunition to repair allies. The Destroyer’s primary weapon is fire. Stick to Molotov cocktails or use the flamethrower to ignite enemies with flickering flames and cause even more damage.

You can complete missions of varying difficulty in vast and well-defined locations. Players will engage in fierce battles with hundreds of zombies. Did you just successfully fight off a horde of smaller creatures? Now, you have to fight another 200 of the same creatures, crawling through all the cracks. Create your character and improve your weapons to take on tougher missions. The monsters can climb on each other, communicate with each other, and do whatever it takes to reach the remaining humans. Burn waste passages, dodge monsters, demolish bridges and even other buildings to be able to survive the zombie hordes.