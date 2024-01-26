Young dancer dies after eating some cookies without knowing they contained ingredients she was allergic to

orla baxendaleA 25-year-old professional dancer lost her life due to a severe allergic reaction. This young woman was born and lives in Manchester New York Since 2018, he met his fatal fate while consuming some Florentina Vanilla Cookies from the Stew Leonard’s brand. This accident happened on January 11 while orla Rehearsals took place in a dance studio in Connecticut.

The artist, who is known for her extreme care and caution about the foods she eats due to her peanut condition, suffered an anaphylactic shock so intense that she did not even use it. an epipenA device designed to automatically inject a dose of epinephrine into a person’s thigh to prevent an allergic reaction, was able to save him.

Dancer’s death sparks debate on social networks

The incident has sparked debate about liability and food safety measures. Marijo C. Adimi, Lawyer of F.amy baxendaleOrla stressed her caution in checking the ingredients in everything she ate and said she constantly carried an EpiPen in case of any emergency, as documented by American newspaper The New York Post.

He also criticized the company, which has insisted that it was not informed by the cookie maker about the change in ingredients to now include peanuts. And this orla’s familyHurt by the losses, it has expressed its intention to take legal action against the company for this unfortunate incident.

Where did Orla Baxendale dance?

orla baxendaleJo, who had moved to New York on a scholarship to attend the Ely School, was a dancer in the Momix Dance Company at the time of her death. Her sister Niamh, in a touching tribute on Instagram, described Orla as a bright and dreamy person whose life ended suddenly due to avoidable negligence. Another of her sisters, Ciara, also expressed her love and admiration for Orla.