Zendaya and Tom Holland love seeing their first Spider-Man re-watch

Homecoming reminds them of their youth! And also the birth of their couple.

tom holland Was in attendance at the Critics’ Choice Awards this weekend. He especially caused a sensation during this important event in Hollywood By meeting his Marvel mentor, Robert Downey Jr.Recently he was honored for his performance in oppenheimer,

Holland also made some revelations on the red carpet Excessive, asked about The lukewarm reception of his mini-series crowded roomHe explains that he needs to observe his work as an audience in order to improve: “Of course I watch my own movies and series. Sometimes I feel like I’m my own best critic. I know what I’m capable of, and if I look down at myself, I’ll think: ‘feces ! I could have gone further there. But once it comes out, we can’t do anything.”

A rare confession in Hollywood where many actors say they hate watching themselves on screen. but tom is like jeff bridgesWho can’t help but go all the way The Big Lebowski If he has to face it while watching TV: He admits that he likes to re-watch some major projects in his already busy career. He told that there is one blockbuster in particular which he watches again with pleasure with his beloved: spider man homecoming,

,Zendaya And I, sometimes, go back to the first part and remember our 19th birthday, He says. What the making of these films represents. I love them ! I particularly enjoy some moments. However, I try not to repeat them too often, so that it remains something special. It’s a luxury, a real gift, to be able to sit in front of it and somehow relive your youth. You know, without this job, I would never have become the man I am today.”

go back crowded roomA series for which he was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Awards (but the award in his category went to Steven Yeun). beef), he adds : “Zendaya watched the show with me at the same time as we were editing. I sent her the episodes to get her opinion. So yes, she watched it multiple times. More than I thought, actually. But When the show aired, even though I was proud of the show, I still didn’t watch it.”

Tom Holland previously revealed that he had to step back from playing a psychologically troubled character own mental health, crowded room It would have helped him eventually, even if he came away exhausted from the experience. He added about himself this weekend: “You know, it felt good to be nominated. Not just for me: I felt honored to represent the show.”

