Zoe Saldana packed on the PDA with hunky husband Marco Perego as the couple shared a kiss after dinner with their son in Malibu





Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego enjoy a midweek dinner in Malibu on Wednesday.

After dining at celebrity hotspot Nobu, the couple — who recently bought a new home — were seen packing on the PDA with one of their twin sons on the way to the valet.

The Avatar actress, 45, was photographed locking lips with Marco, 44, while he had an arm wrapped around her shoulders.

As they walked, Zoe looked absolutely impressed with the hunky producer and looked at him smilingly.

While out for the evening, she looked effortlessly stylish in baggy distressed jeans and a blue striped button-up shirt.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wore a bold berry lip and had her shoulder-length hair straight.

She was carrying a beige leather Hermes Birkin bag, which may have a retail value of more than $20,000.

Marco wore his signature black leather jacket over a black knit sweater and light wash jeans.

The filmmaker’s long, brown hair was tied into a messy bun as he kissed his wife of 10 years.

Zoe and Marco are parents to three boys: twins Cy and Bowie, nine, and seven-year-old Zane.

She often posts glimpses of her family life in Los Angeles on Instagram – whether it’s photos from family vacations or their holiday celebrations.

Recently, the New Jersey native posed for a photo with Psy, Bowie, and Zane as they watched him play his Nintendo Switch on Thanksgiving.

She previously told TODAY that she is raising her children in a ‘gender-fluid environment’ and that she is happy to be a mother to a boy.

When asked if she hoped to have a daughter someday, she replied, “I really can’t imagine myself with anything else.”

‘(Marco and mine)’s mission is to raise decent, wonderful, kind men who will later choose mates — whether they’re women or men — who will choose mates and hopefully have daughters that I can later have (as grandmothers),’ Zoe explained.

‘But I don’t feel like I’m missing out.’

Zoe and Marco married in the summer of 2013 after falling in love with each other earlier that year.

She recalled first meeting Marco at an airport and how she had fallen in love at first sight.

‘I just looked at him from behind. It was 6:30 in the morning, I was on a flight to New York. And I can’t even tell you, it was a vibration,’ she told USA TODAY.

‘He turned at that very moment, because he also felt the vibration.’

Although they did not become romantically involved until 2013, Zoe had known about Marco for several years prior as she was a fan of his artwork.

She told THR in 2014: ‘I’ve known my partner for five years. I knew about his work. I knew about him. Then we met.

Zoe revealed that both she and Marco were opposed to the idea of ​​marriage before they met each other.

‘And months into (our relationship), we both decided to do what we both personally vowed never to do – get married.’

He further said, ‘As soon as we decided that we were going to get married, we did not wait. We did it three weeks later.

‘That part was very, very fast.’

Zoe and Marco made headlines soon after their wedding when it was revealed that they had taken each other’s names.

‘Why is it so surprising, shocking, eventful that a man would take his wife’s surname?’ he wrote on Facebook in 2015.

‘Women were never asked if it was okay for them to give up their names…I know our sons will respect and admire their fathers more because of the example their fathers set.’

In November 2014, the couple welcomed their twin sons Cy and Bowie. They were eight weeks early and spent time in the NICU.

Speaking to Allure in 2015, Zoe revealed that giving birth to twins was ‘very challenging’ for her body and required an emergency C-section.

Last year, Zoe highlighted her children’s achievements and achievements, saying motherhood was a ‘great experience’

‘The boys arrived at 32 weeks. They found protein in my urine; Recalling the scary incident, she said, ‘My platelets crashed.’

‘I wasn’t eligible for an epidural, so I delivered under general anaesthetic. I didn’t even meet him until a day later.

In February 2017, the longtime couple welcomed their third son, Zane.

Last year, Zoe highlighted her children’s achievements and achievements, saying that being a mother is ‘a wonderful experience’.

The movie star and his family recently bought a $17.5 million mansion in Montecito, California and moved into it.

The city is home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi.