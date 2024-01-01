▷ Watch Galaxy Unpacked Live | Samsung – Continues live online from California | mix

live launch of samsung galaxy unpacked 2024, The tech giant is aggressively developing the Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring, which aims to revolutionize health monitoring. Follow live coverage via Samsung’s official YouTube channel, and we’ve integrated live streaming so you can follow the coverage from wherever you are. The South Korean brand has confirmed that we’ll see a “new Galaxy S series,” which it says will “set a higher bar for the smartest mobile experience ever.” With the tagline “Galaxy AI is coming”, we can safely assume that artificial intelligence will have a big presence.

FREE LINK TO WATCH GALAXY UNPACKED 2024 LIVE & ONLINE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly be priced at $1,299 in the United States, which is a $100 increase over its predecessor, which was priced at $1,199 for the same configuration. Similarly, prices are expected to increase for the regular models, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 priced at $899 and the Galaxy S24 Plus priced at $999.

Samsung has never launched its flagship Galaxy S phone since earlier this year. But with the company facing stiff competition from Chinese Android and iPhone makers, the early debut of its 2024 flagship phones could help sales. The Galaxy S24 will be the center of attention at the Unpacked event, but expect more announcements from Samsung. There will be a big focus on AI and the company is likely to showcase some new and innovative AI-powered features.

How to watch the next Galaxy Unpacked live

The easiest way to watch the event is through Samsung’s official website, where you can watch all the activities live. And if you choose to watch the event that way, Samsung gives you 50 reasons to do so. For a limited time you can visit the site, add your name and email, and get $50 in Samsung credit. That’s not all: Samsung is also offering up to $970 in savings when you pre-order a new device.

Samsung is also planning to live stream the Unpacked event on its YouTube page. The advantage of this channel is that if you miss the program you can watch the recorded version later. If you subscribe to Samsung’s YouTube channel, you’ll receive a notification when the event starts. We’ll be sure to update it with live video as soon as Samsung does so.

What time does Galaxy Unpacked 2024 start?

As mentioned, you can watch Samsung Unpacked on January 17 at 1 PM ET on Samsung’s website or Samsung’s YouTube channel. For your convenience, here are some other time zones that can save you from doing time conversion:

City Country Time Zone Los Angeles, California 10am Pacific Time dallas afternoon ct Honolulu, Hawaii 7am AST New York, New York 1 pm eastern time Halifax, Canada 2pm AST London, United Kingdom 6pm BST Berlin, Germany 19:00 CEST Delhi, India 10:30 pm Indian time Dubai, United Arab Emirates 9:00 pm GST

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

The centerpiece of the event is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is slated as the flagship model for 2024. Leaks and speculation provide preliminary information, suggesting specific features such as a 6.8-inch display with a maximum brightness of over 2500 nits. An evolution of the design while maintaining the luxurious titanium edges and sophistication of its predecessor.

Speculations suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage options. The battery capacity is likely to be 5000mAh, with constant wired charging speeds of 25/45W.

Apart from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the lineup will also include the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and the base Samsung Galaxy S24.

Of course, based on Samsung’s latest marketing prowess, ‘Galaxy AI’ will be garnering the most attention tonight, as the South Korean tech giant is determined to jump on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon just like its fellow giant Google. Whose Pixel 8 series is packed with useful AI features in everything from the camera to the voice recorder.

Samsung is expected to introduce AI features that will appear on all its devices from now on.

Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will take place this Wednesday, January 17 in San Jose, California. Find the program by country to follow live coverage. (Photo: Samsung)

Galaxy S24 Ultra, features and functions you need to know

Like in recent years, look for three new phones to arrive under the S24 banner: a standard phone, which will include Plus and Ultra models. is she Galaxy S24 Ultra That appears to be the most significant change to be seen, highlighted by a rumored 50MP telephoto lens that will replace one of the current Ultra’s 10MP zoom lenses. However, it’s not all good news: the 50MP telephoto camera will reportedly only support 5x optical zoom, whereas the previous Ultra offered a 10x zoom length.

All three Galaxy S24 models are believed to have larger screens than their predecessors, as Samsung is said to be reducing bezels on its new wearables. This means the S24 models won’t get any bigger even with the extra display space. Speaking of displays, a rumor suggests that all three Galaxy S24 models will have panels with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits, which is a big step up from the 1,750 nits maximum brightness on the current Galaxy S phones.