Vinicius to United? Real Madrid has no offer and is waiting for Mbappé

Vinny recently renewed his contract with Real Madrid until June 2027

In recent days, rumors regarding possible interest have appeared in the Spanish press. Manchester United in further signing Vinicius JuniorEspecially after receiving financial backing from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of the richest men in England, who bought 25% of the English club’s shares.

However, there was never any contact with the player’s team from the British club or the arbitrators. real MadridInterviewed by confirmed sources espn,

Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring a goal with Real Madrid against Barcelona EFE/EPA/STR

Vinny recently renewed his contract with real Madrid Until June 2027, with a termination fee of one billion euros ($1,085,000).

editorial selection 2 related

People around the athlete, behind the scenes, say that the prices that were published regarding United’s alleged interest, around 150 million euros ($162 million), would never convince the Spanish club.

At least 250 million euros ($271 million) will be needed to start negotiations. However, the Spanish club is not planning to negotiate a possible transfer of the Brazilian footballer.

According to recent information received from sources espnHe real Madrid An offer of 150 million euros ($162 million) would have been received for the Uruguayan midfielder. federico valverdeA price that was not even considered by the president of Meringues, Florentino Perez.

also signed klian mbappecoming from psgWas never associated with any player conversation.

according to the sources real Madrid He is still waiting for a positive sign from the French national team player, whose contract with Paris expires at the end of this season.

There is a belief among the players of the Madrid team that an agreement with the star is practically impossible.