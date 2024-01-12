Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend? Hailee Steinfeld is dating Bills QB, is on Taylor Swift’s ‘squad’

Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend? The Buffalo Bills quarterback has reportedly been dating actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld for about a year, though their romance hasn’t received as much attention as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen is the star QB for the Bills, leading Buffalo to the NFL playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old athlete grew up near Fresno, California and played college football at the University of Wyoming before being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is also known for his love of golf, exclusive branded products such as Josh’s Jaxx cereal, and appearances in dozens of TV commercials.

Who is Hailee Steinfeld?

Steinfeld, 27, is primarily known for her acting career, appearing in films such as “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Bumblebee,” “True Grit,” “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Charlie’s Angels.” And has appeared in TV shows. ” and “Dickinson.” She played Kate Bishop in “Hawkeye” and “The Marvels”, as well as voiced Gwen Stacy in the animated blockbusters “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”. .

As a singer, Steinfeld has released two albums and starred in some of her onscreen roles, such as “Begin Again”. Her music career includes the pop hits “Starving” (with Gray and Jade) and “Let Me Go” (with Alesso and Florida Georgia Line) – both of which have over 1 billion streams on Spotify – and “Most Girls”. Like there are songs. “Capital Letters” (with Bloodpop), “Love Myself,” “Coast” (feat. Anderson .Paak) and “Sunkissing.”

How long have Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld been dating?

Steinfeld and Allen were first seen on several dates in New York City in May 2023. She has since reportedly appeared at several Buffalo Bills games, including at Orchard Park and London’s Highmark Stadium, and went shopping with Allen’s mother at a local clothing store. In Buffalo.

During a red carpet interview at the Golden Globe Awards last week, Steinfeld showed support for Allen when USA TODAY’s Ralphie Aversa, a Syracuse University alumnus from the Buffalo area, displayed a Stefon Diggs jersey and asked what he thought about the Bills’ regular season. How am I feeling? Final against the Miami Dolphins.

“Really good,” she Said, “Wrong numbers, though,” Steinfeld said. (Diggs wears number 14 and Allen wears number 17.)

This is the first high-profile romance for Allen, who previously dated former Fresno State cheerleader Brittany Williams, who grew up in the same town as Allen. She reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram early last year and deleted all photos of them together.

Allen has tried to keep the relationship private, criticizing the paparazzi who photographed him kissing Steinfeld on a romantic vacation in Mexico during the July 4th holiday.

“I just felt this disgusting feeling,” he told the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August. “Insecurity. no privacy. (I) was like, ‘What’s the problem with people?'”

Why does Taylor Swift get so much attention when she attends NFL games?

Swift is one of the biggest stars on the planet, making over $1 billion on her “The Eras Tour” in 2023, so “low-profile” is not an option for her. In fact, she embraces it, wearing red and gold gear as she cheers on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games — including when the Chiefs played the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in December.

He has also been partially credited with increasing NFL viewership by 7% this season, inspiring fans to watch more football games whether the TV cameras would show them.

Funnily enough, Steinfeld was part of Swift’s “squad” in 2015 (during her “1989” era). Swifties are well aware that Steinfeld appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video and was often seen with Swift and her cadre of celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Martha Hunt, and Blake Lively included.

Hailee Steinfeld, left, and Taylor Swift arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Does this mean Swift and Steinfeld will be hanging out together on Sunday when the Bills host the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round? Steinfeld told Seventeen magazine in 2016 that she considered Swift a friend, but “I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do.”

The Chiefs will play the Bills at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game.