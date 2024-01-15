1 in 10 school-age children in the US has ADHD, reports say

WEDNESDAY, March 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) — About 1 in 10 American children ages 5 to 17 has been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to government data. recently.

National Health Interview Survey data covers the years 2020 to 2022 and comes from in-person or telephone interviews involving a representative sample of American households.

According to the report’s authors, it found that 11.3 percent of school-age children have been diagnosed with ADHD, and boys are more likely to have this diagnosis (14.5 percent) than girls (8 percent). Cynthia Reuben and Nazik Elgadal National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

The survey also showed that ADHD is diagnosed more often in white children (13.4 percent) than in black youth (10.8 percent) or Hispanic children (8.9 percent).

Family income also matters: As income levels increased, rates of childhood ADHD diagnosis decreased.

Access to medical care also appears to influence whether or not a child is diagnosed with ADHD.

For example, while 14.4 percent of school-age children with public health insurance (such as Medicaid) had a diagnosis of ADHD, this dropped to 9.7 percent among children covered by private insurance, and 9.7 percent among children covered by private insurance (such as Medicaid). 6.3 percent of children in the U.S. were on Medicaid). The report found that the percentage of children from families without insurance.

The findings were published March 20 as an NCHS data summary. NCHS is part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

