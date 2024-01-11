10 Anne Hathaway wants to take inspiration from this winter

If winter is synonymous with New Year and Christmas Eve, it also comes with freezing cold. Proof of this is the latest temperatures which were around 0 and -1°C. Then a problem arises: how to dress well with all the layers of clothing imposed on us? Should we focus on the heat and forget about style or will we still maintain our sharp look while it’s cool? To give us some inspiration for staying warm in style, we turn to Anne Hathaway’s look. And for good reason! If she is best known for her acting talents and especially her interpretation of Andrea Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada”, Versace’s muse has also proven to be a true fashion icon.

How to dress like Anne Hathaway this winter?

If on the carpet, she likes to play the femme fatale card by challenging sensuality and elegance, during winter Anne Hathaway chooses very casual but above all comfortable looks, to which she adds a chic touch. For an evening out, we take inspiration from a black turtleneck sweater dress, accessorized with tights, knee-high cowboy boots and a matching clutch. To ward off the cold, the actress perfected it with a black and white chevron printed mid-length coat. For a walk or a coffee, we turn to her preppy-chic outfit, composed of a white sweater, straight and cropped bootcut jeans, which reveal her gray mid-high socks and black moccasins. See the New Yorker styled with a long gray coat, a Birkin bag from Hermès, a hat and sunglasses. For work, we keep the handbags and switch up the rest with an oversized white shirt, an oversized camel coat and black heeled thigh-high boots. Although we cannot see the bottom she was wearing because she had her overcoat closed, we can easily imagine that the shirt is large enough to be worn as a dress. Except that she styled it with a pleated skirt or that she created a 2000s revival by wearing slim jeans.

Know these 10 looks in pictures.

