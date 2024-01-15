10 essential keys to achieving well-being through your home decor (and being a little happier every day)

It is no surprise that March 20 is celebrated as a day of happiness. In an increasingly busy and stressful world, finding refuge and peace in one’s own home becomes a priority. Decoration plays an important role in creating an environment that promotes physical and mental well-being., From the choice of colors to the arrangement of furniture, every detail can affect how we feel in our living space. Are you ready to transform your home into a sanctuary of peace and relaxation?

1. Importance of color

Colors have the power to affect our moodand emotions, To encourage peace and well-being in your home, choose soft, neutral colors like white, beige, gray or earth. These colors create a relaxing and harmonious environment, ideal for relaxation and reflection.

happiness at home Colors that connect us to the earth are very relaxing. jotun

2. Natural Ingredients

To integrate Natural materials such as wood, stone and wicker It adds warmth and connection with nature to the decor. These materials create a feeling of peace and balance, thus contributing to well-being in the home. Additionally, they promote a healthy environment by reducing the presence of chemicals present in synthetic materials.

3. Comfortable texture

Texture plays an important role in creating a welcoming environment. add soft cushions, knitted blankets and soft rugs Creating a feeling of comfort and well-being. Experiment with different textures to add depth and dimension to your spaces, inviting relaxation and comfort.

happiness at home A soft rug, a candle and everything else that’s soothing. Gandia Blasco

4. Styles that inspire peace

Some decorating styles are intrinsically linked to the concept of wellness. Scandinavian style, characterized by its simplicity, lightness and functionality, is a popular choice To create a calm and balanced space. Similarly, Japanese style, with its focus on simplicity, harmony and connection with nature, promotes an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the home. And of course the Mediterranean Sea, which brings sea breezes and warm sunlight shining through the windows.

5. Furniture Delivery

Furniture arrangement can have a significant impact on the flow and comfort of a space. Prioritize functionality and flow when laying out your furniture, be sure to create clearly defined areas For specific activities like relaxation, reading or meditation. Maintain a balance between open space and decorative elements to keep the environment from feeling overloaded.

happiness at home Nothing that creates any kind of visual impact. alvahem

6. Adequate lighting

Light plays a fundamental role in this pursuit of happiness. Prefer natural light whenever possible Using light curtains that allow daylight to pass through, Additionally, incorporate indirect light sources, such as floor lamps or wall sconces, to create a soft and diffuse atmosphere at night.

7. Soft and breathable fabrics

The fabrics we choose for our furniture and accessories can affect how we feel in our home. Choose soft, breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen or silk, which provides a feeling of comfort and well-being. Avoid synthetic materials that may be rough to touch and cause discomfort.

happiness at home A few linen curtains and lighting will radically change the perspective. zara home

8. Pieces that connect you to nature

presence of Natural elements in decoration, such as plants, stones or shells, Can have a calming effect on mood. Apart from adding a touch of freshness and vibrancy to your spaces, these pieces connect with nature and promote a sense of harmony and balance.

9. To maintain order

A clear and organized environment contributes to a feeling of peace and well-being in the home. Take the time to organize your spaces and get rid of unnecessary items that may create visual clutter., Use smart storage solutions to keep your belongings organized and out of sight when not in use.

happiness at home Storing everything properly maintains happiness in the house. alton rocha

10. Personalization and emotional connection

Finally, don’t underestimate the power of customization in creating a home that reflects your personality and lifestyle. Add decorative elements that inspire and make you happy, such as family photos, artwork or travel souvenirs., These personal touches not only add uniqueness to your spaces, but also foster an emotional connection that contributes to well-being in the home.