Easy and Healthy Recipes: 10 Greek Yogurt Alternatives for the Whole Week / Photo: Freepik

19 February 2024, 11:28 Updated February 19, 2024, 11:38

Are you looking to change your diet and want easier options for preparing your meals? Below, we share 10 easy and healthy recipe ideas With Greek yogurt all week long.





How do you make Greek yogurt?

According to consumer magazine information from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) from December 2023, “Greek yogurt is made by draining traditional yogurt, giving a product with a thick consistency and creamy texture, similar to yogurt and yogurt. Fresh grated cheese.

Making Greek yogurt involves the following steps:

It is pasteurized: The milk is brought just past its boiling point and then immediately cooled to eliminate harmful bacteria.

beats: To include it completely.

Beneficial Bacteria: Two beneficial bacterial cultures have been added: Lactobacillus delbrueckii subspecies bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus.

Centrifugation or Ultrafiltration: The mixture is centrifuged or ultrafiltered to thicken the milk by removing some of the whey.

Additive: To make it creamier, some brands may add: powdered milk, protein concentrate, heavy cream, starch or flour and thickeners.

10 Easy and Healthy Recipe Options with Greek Yogurt for the Whole Week

Yogurt (also written as Dahi, Yoghurt, Dahi, Dahi) is a dairy product obtained by fermenting milk by bacteria of the genus Yogurt. Lactobacillus and Streptococcus. Check out which easy and healthy recipes you are going to prepare with Greek yogurt this week:





1. Oatmeal with Greek Yogurt

Oatmeal with Greek yogurt is a great way to start the day with a healthy, filling meal. To make it, simply cook the oatmeal according to package directions and then top with Greek yogurt, fruit, and nuts.

2- Fruit and yogurt smoothie

Mix Greek yogurt with your favorite fruit, like banana, strawberries or blueberries. Add a little honey or natural sweetener and ice to sweeten for a refreshing drink.

3- Greek Yogurt Sandwich

Greek Yogurt Sandwich is a healthy alternative to mayonnaise sandwiches. To make these, simply spread Greek yogurt on bread and then top with your favorite sandwich toppings, like turkey, cheese, and veggies.

4-Pasta with Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt pasta is a healthier version of traditional pasta. To make it, simply cook the pasta according to package directions and then mix it with Greek yogurt, herbs, and spices.

5- Chicken Salad with Greek Yogurt

Make chicken salad by combining Greek yogurt with fresh herbs, garlic, salt, and pepper. Use it as a dressing for salads with grilled chicken pieces.

6- Yogurt and Avocado Dip

Mash ripe avocados and mix with Greek yogurt, minced garlic, cilantro and lime juice (or serrano chile if you want a spicy touch). Serve with vegetable sticks, whole wheat tortilla chips or serve with your favorite tacos.

7- Yogurt sauce for grilled fish

Mix Greek yogurt with dill, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Use it as a sauce with grilled fish.

8- Yogurt dressing for salad

Mix Greek yogurt with mustard, honey, vinegar and fresh herbs to make a healthy and delicious dressing for your salad.

9- Homemade curd ice cream

Freeze Greek yogurt with crushed fruit or chocolate pieces to make creamy, low-calorie ice cream.

10- Tzatziki Sauce

Prepare a classic Greek sauce by combining Greek yogurt with grated cucumber, garlic, dill and olive oil. Use it as a dip or dressing for your favorite salad.

