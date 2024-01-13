10 Wellness Trends You Should Try in 2024

Health trends continue to evolve from year to year, which is good news if you’re tired of shivering in the cold, drinking collagen drinks, or buying any other gummy. cbd Hope this relieves your stress, Health trends in 2024 offer new ways to revitalize your daily routine. What is going to be trending in the wellness world this year?

To find out, we asked over 260 experts to share their predictions on the most important wellness trends of 2024. Many of their answers pointed to an increase in artificial intelligence In the world of wellness, that will provide greater precision to our nutrition and fitness routines., Others focus on cultural wellness practices, such as Peruvian spiritual cleansing. Whatever your case, these wellness trends can help you break out of your routine and try something new.

Here is a series of the 10 most important wellness trends for 2024, according to leading experts.

vagus nerve stimulation

“I am seeing a huge increase in the wellness community’s interest in the vagus nerve and how stimulating this cranial nerve can counteract our body’s fight or flight response. It is an important element that connects the brain to the body., He adds, “Stimulating this nerve through deep breathing, mindfulness, and even humming or laughing helps calm the body when the sympathetic nervous system triggers the fight or flight response and Leaves a feeling of peace.” Kelly Smith, yoga and meditation teacher, founder of Yoga for You, and creator of the meditation magazine “Mindful in Minutes.”

“This wellness trend is growing so fast that the hashtag ‘vagus nerve stimulation’ has received over 55 million views on TikTok.”

dream tourism

,The top reason people are looking to travel next year is to relax and rejuvenate, and given our guests’ growing interest in overall wellness, we’re no surprise., Today, not only is the number of wellness-oriented travelers increasing, but there is also an expanding definition of “wellness.” We predict that sleep tourism – people who want experiences like sleep-focused spa treatments, products like Tempo by Hilton’s power down facilities, and sleep-focused travel and accommodations – will gain momentum as a global trend. Wellness in 2024,” said Amanda Al-Masri, vice president of wellness at Hilton.

Dolce Far Niente

Andrea Quadrio Curzio, co-founder of QC Spa of Wonders, which offers 12 wellness spas, said, “One wellness trend that we are seeing and definitely encouraging in 2024 is what we Italians call dolce for niente or nothing. It’s called the sweetness of doing.” and seven wellness resorts around the world.

“As a society, we are filled with stress, schedules, and fatigue, leaving little room for joy and wonder or open self-care. But we’re starting to see the pendulum swing in the other direction. Now our goal is to achieve the work-life balance for which Italians are famous, and practicing doing nothing – clearing your mind and your calendar – is the first step on the path to true wonder and relaxation.,

blue zone diet

“2024 will be the year people start to diet for longevity, and more people will adopt the Blue Zones diet. There is huge evidence that people in the Blue Zones around the world live longer than average because of your diet and lifestyle remain alive. For example, in Okinawa, Japan, people are known to practice Hara Hachi Bu, a concept that reminds them to eat mindfully and stop eating when their stomach is 80% full.” says Dr. Andrew S. Boxer, a gastroenterologist with Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey.

and added: “I believe strongly in the gut-brain connection and the Blue Zones lifestyle reinforces this connection, through what we eat, our social relationships, how much we exercise and move, and the presence of spirituality in our lives. Show the interrelationship between them.” I am confident that the more we study the habits of individuals living in these blue zones, the more medicine will eventually demonstrate that adopting a blue zone diet and lifestyle can reduce disease and, as a direct result, improve one’s health. Beneficial in adding years to life. ,

Cleanliness and spiritual cleanliness

“Over the past year, people have leaned toward spiritual wellness and intuition, so it’s not surprising to see ‘spiritual hygiene’, especially a greater emphasis on energy work in the form of hygiene, appear as a wellness trend in 2024. Derived from Latin American culture,” says Antoinette Chirinos, third-generation Peruvian intuitive healer and herbalist and founder of Goddess of Avalon Pharmacy.

,In cleansing sessions, energetic adjustments are made to restore balance to the body and chakras., He adds, “We worked to reset the frequency, clear out old beliefs, and create new beliefs. The cleanse, which one of my clients described as a spiritual oil change, has gained a large number of followers. “Latin culture. “People leave the session feeling lighter and at peace.”

Immersive ASMR

“Experience autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) – a relaxing, tingling sensation that comes from gentle, interpersonal moments, like watching a video of someone whispering into a microphone – from looking at a flat computer screen to immersing yourself in wearable technology. by 2024,” Craig Richard, PhD, professor of physiology at Shenandoah University, founder of ASMR University, and author of “Brain Tingles: The Secret to Triggering Autonomous Sensory Meridian Responses for Improved Sleep, Stress Relief, and Head-to-Toe Euphoria” Said the author. ,

and continues: “Although the growing product line of augmented reality glasses, virtual reality glasses and other wearable displays are primarily for gamers, ASMR enthusiasts are discovering that these products also provide an immersive ASMR experience. “With the possibility of haptic feedback clothing, ASMR experiences will be a top wellness trend in 2024 and more technology-driven than ever before.”

therapeutic psychedelics

There is growing data on the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic substances such as MDMA and psilocybin (the active compound in “magic mushrooms”). Studies have shown that these medications are effective in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, addiction, migraines, and other conditions.” says Dr. Anne Peled, surgeon and co-director of the Breast Care Center of Excellence at Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center.

and added: “With a new drug application submitted to the FDA in late 2023 requesting approval of MDMA for the treatment of PTSD, people struggling with PTSD and other mental health conditions may soon be able to receive MDMA as part of their medical treatment plans. access to these medications.”As an oncologist who sees many patients struggling with anxiety and the effects of trauma, I am excited and hopeful that patients will soon be able to safely access these treatments through their mental health teams. and can be achieved effectively.”

cycle synchronization

,A major wellness trend in 2024 is going to be cycle synchronization, the practice of linking your health and lifestyle habits to your menstrual cycle., “Cycle timing encourages women to really listen to their bodies, and now with so many period tracking apps available, it’s easy to get started,” says Natalie Rose, certified personal trainer, Pilates instructor and founder of Body by Barre Studio. ”

“It’s over to dismiss mood swings as ‘just part of being a woman’ and ignore warning signs like painful cramps, low energy or bloating. Women can take power back by taking control of their cycles.” Monthly. With Cycle Synchronization for Wellness in 2024, women will have information and knowledge about their menstrual cycles and how to balance hormones, reduce PMS, improve their mood and reduce stress levels. Go.,

AI-powered precision nutrition

“In 2024, we will see significant growth in precision nutrition. Precision nutrition not only assesses a person’s health and dietary history to help people figure out what to eat for optimal health and disease prevention, “But other biological markers and data are also taken into account. From continuous glucose monitors, blood biomarkers, and even wearables,” explained Melina Jampolis, MD, internist, certified medical nutritionist and medical director of Ahara.

,Analysis of the vast amounts of data generated from these myriad inputs can only be achieved with AI, leading to the creation of algorithms that will provide more specific nutritional recommendations at an individual level.He added, “As the medical and nutrition community begins to better understand the power of this precision in helping people choose the best foods, dietary patterns and supplements for their unique biology, it will bring more consumers into the field.” “Interest and confidence will increase.”

Ruckus

“During the pandemic, millions of people discovered the benefits of regular walking for their mind, mood, and body. Racking (running with a weighted backpack) will be one of the top wellness trends in 2024, as people look to increase stamina. Wanting to improve heart health, burn calories and strengthen bones.”

Although racking was traditionally considered high-intensity and only suitable for the fittest, new fitness brands are introducing racking with weighted packs designed with different bodies in mind and with loads starting at lower weights. Will make it more accessible and comprehensive. Joyce Shulman said, “Low and affordable.” Author of “Walk Your Way to Better” and founder of 99 Walks and Jetty Fitness.

*with information from Forbes US