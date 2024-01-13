Liga MX expels 14 fans from Mazatlán stadium

Through a statement, the league confirmed the news and said that the incident did not escalate after an attempted fight in the stands of Sinaloa Stadium.

Liga MX Announced that they expelled 14 fans from El Encanto Stadium at the duel between Mazatlán and Atlético de San Luis, which was part of the opening day. Completion 2024.

Through a statement, the league confirmed the news and said that the incident did not escalate after an attempted fight in the stands of Sinaloa Stadium, but that law enforcement responded in the best way possible.

“Before the meeting begins between this Friday, January 12 Mazatlán vs Atlético de San LuisHe said, “Reports from the security operation have recorded an altercation between fans who took provocative action among themselves, but it did not escalate due to the intervention of state police and elements of private security, who arrested 14 people involved.” Throwed out.” Report. Release.

“In the end, no arrests or injuries were reported. It is important to note that no animation group was involved. It must be remembered that the action protocol against violence in our stadiums has zero tolerance for any provocative act, hence the action was taken promptly and efficiently,” he added in the text.

This is how the first response is given Liga MX In the event of any violent dispute at the stadium of any of the 18 clubs participating in the tournament Completion 2024.

The game between Mazatlcos and Potosí ended with a 0–1 victory for Las Tunas. Thanks to a goal from Leonardo Bonatini, who sealed the victory for Gustavo Leal’s team in the 72nd minute when he found a center in the area and used a type of scissors to score a spectacular goal. In this way, the team of Las Tunas momentarily regained the top position in the general table.