Montpellier: Adèle Charvet nominated for the Victoires de la Musique Classique

see my news

follow the metropolis

Adele CharvetThe Montpellier-born singer has been nominated for classical music victory 2024 In category ” song artist, celebration of 31I Classical music will also triumph Ending february straight from quorum from montpellierMontpellier Occitanie National Orchestra,

a talented singer

She stands out as one of the rising stars of the French opera scene. Last year, mezzo-soprano Adèle Charvet had published a new album in collaboration with the Baroque ensemble Le Consort, called “Teatro Sant’Angelo”, referring to the Venice theater made famous by Antonio Vivaldi.

In 2020, the Montpellier mezzo received its first nomination, with Lyrical Revelation, at the Victoires de la Musique Classique. This year, the artist, now confirmed, will be present in the “Lyrical Artist” category alongside Benjamin Burnham and Léa Desandre.

<a href="https://twitter.com/VictClassique/status/1744646441577189568?s=20" title="Ouvre twitter.com">view tweet</a>

</p> <p> Click here to view content<br />



Alain Béghin, Julien Benhamou, Anne-Sophie Duprells, Franck Edouard, Didier Martin and Marc Voichet will represent the artistic committee for this edition.

>Note: The ceremony will be broadcast live on France 3 and France Music.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.