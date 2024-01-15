12 people killed in clashes between army elements and armed civilians in Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas

The death toll was left by at least twelve alleged hitmen. face to face between armed citizens and elements of the National Defense Secretariat (sedena), occurred in Municipality of Miguel Alemán, In the state of Tamaulipas.

According to the information published by Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson Through their social networks, the events took place this Sunday afternoon, February 18, in the Loma Linda neighborhood, very close to a farm. However, officials did not provide details about the collision until after 9:00 pm.

According to local media, elements of Army They were conducting surveillance patrol when they were attacked by armed men who were hiding in the bushes of a mountain. Then with the help of helicopters and drones they managed to find the attackers belonging to a criminal cell.

As far as we know, all those killed were from the group of the attackers; The brief report did not detail whether anyone was injured or mention any arrests.

The spokesman announced that elements of the army have assured 12 long arms, cartridges and magazines of various calibers, Everything was under the control of the concerned authorities.

It should be noted that so far neither Governor Americo Villarreal, Nor the mayor of Miguel Aleman, Ramiro Cortez Barrerahas given its stand on this matter.

These events were recorded after the discovery of D. two dead bodies In El Olmo Ejido, in Ciudad Victoria, which led to a confrontation between members of Sedena and armed civilians.

The same local officials keep counting murders And since Friday, February 16, no murders were reported, up to 12 murders recorded this afternoon.

In recent weeks, federal forces have increased their presence in the region, which is why various operations have also been implemented in the municipalities of the entity.

Two weeks ago, twelve people were arrested accused of being the main organizers of kidnappings in the city Reynosa, The suspects ranged in age from 19 to 35 and at least five of them were from other states such as Chiapas, Tabasco, Guerrero and San Luis Potosí. The criminal group operated with the famous “Ponchlantas”.

Tamaulipas has suffered a wave of violence in recent weeks, which is why the presence of federal forces has been increased. (pictorial image infobae)

A case of murder of Elizabeth Thomas Gonzalez was also filed in late January. Aunt of football player Rodolfo PizarroFor which there is already a detained person identified as Eduardo Alfonso “N”.

On the other hand, at the beginning of the month in different areas of Reynosa (San Valentin, Bugambilias, Cañada, Miguel Hidalgo and Jarachina Sur) Shooting, locks vials and Acts of vandalism against security cameras.

While the mayor also Victoria City, Eduardo Abraham Guattas Báez compared himself to a drug smuggler Joaquin “El Chapo” GuzmanThe former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, when talking about the alleged harassment he, according to him, experienced: “They couldn’t put me in charge because I’d been in a fight before, I was like El Chapo Guzmán. That’s how I ruled my first year at 05:04 “Tomorrow I’ll be jumping from one house to another.”

According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), in 2023, there were 1,112 thousand registered in Tamaulipas deliberate killings and convicted, 685 crimes against personal liberty (such as kidnapping) and 16,989 crimes against property (such as theft from houses and vehicles).