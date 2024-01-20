Yanshanpu, China.

thirteen children died till bedroom fire of one Training in central China, state media reported on Saturday, leading to a wave of Outrage on social networks, At 11:00 pm local time on Friday, firefighters received reports of a fire at Yingcai Boarding School in Yanshanpu village, Henan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported. According to this medium, thirteen students died and another was injured. A teacher told Hebei Daily that all the victims were students in the same primary class, aged between 9 and 10.

“The injured person is currently being treated in hospital and is in stable condition,” Xinhua said. “Rescue teams immediately reached the spot and the fire was extinguished at 11:38 pm,” he said. According to the same media, local authorities are investigating the origin of the fire and at least one person linked to the school has been arrested. The area near the school was cordoned off on Saturday night, with more than a dozen police officers patrolling the area, AFP journalists reported.

