18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker Download Full PC Version For Free (v1.01)

18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker is a popular simulation game that has been published under the name Cosmi Valuesoft. The game was first released on September 23, 2009 and since then all the reviews for the game have been mostly positive. The game is available to play in single-player mode and players can download it from the Steam platform. 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker is only available to play in English.

What is the game about?

18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker players will play as bosses and drive trucks from one location to another. As players progress through the game, they will start their own transportation company, purchase new trucks, and transport goods from one location to another. Players will also hire more people so they can work as drivers. The main goal of the players is to build a transportation business from scratch.

How to play

The 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker game has been on the market for over 12 years and remains one of the most popular simulation games on the market. Most people like to play games because of all the old school controls it offers. All game controls have been designed with separate buttons, making it easy for players to control. The gameplay of 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker can be in two ways. You can work hard or drive your truck or just hire a driver and work on the business side of the game.

Features of the games.

18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker is a game that has been around for quite some time. The only reason why the 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker game is still relevant is because of the great features it offers. Here we have listed some of the features of 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker that make it a must-play game for everyone.

Extreme locations

The 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker game has some great locations that players will explore when playing the game. All of the different cities in the game that players will travel through are quite beautiful and surely give the game a fun experience.

Various trucks to explore

18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker is a game in which players will have access to several trucks that they can explore on their own and decide which one to drive. Each truck has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Players should always think twice before investing their hard-earned in-game money on a truck.

Great animations

The animations in the game 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker are way ahead of their time and this is one of the reasons why the game looks really good even after being on the market for so long. The developers of the game have made sure to keep it updated and improve the graphics over time.

Extreme loads

The trailers that players will drive will have different weights. Each weight class will experience a different riding experience. It is recommended that players start playing with a light trailer and gradually increase their load.

18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker is one of the most popular truck simulation games available on the market today. There is a large group of people who still play this game regularly.

How to Download 18 Wheels of Steel: Extreme Trucker PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click Download 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker Button for PC

Step 3: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

18 Steel Wheels: Extreme Trucker – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista/7 Processor: Pentium 4 Memory: 2 GB RAM Graphics: AGP DierctX 9 and 256 MB T&L compatible video accelerator card DirectX: Version 9.0 Storage: 540 MB available space Sound card: Direct X compatible sound card



Frequent questions

When was the 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker game first released? The game 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker was first released on September 23, 2009.

What are the reviews for the game 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker? Reviews for the 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker game have been mostly positive.

Under what banner was the 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker game released? The game 18 Wheels Of Steel: Extreme Trucker was released under the name Cosmi Valusoft.

