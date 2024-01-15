Five Nights At Freddy’s PC Full Version Free Game Download (v1.132)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNaF) is a media franchise of American origin. The creator of this game series is Scott Cawthon, who started with the video game and since its release has gained a lot of fame around the world.

Five Nights At Freddy’s Game Download for PC

Name Five nights at Freddy’s Initial release date July 24, 2014 Platforms Microsoft Windows; Playstation 4; Playstation 5; Xbox One; Xbox Series X/S; Nintendo Switch; iOS; Android Developer Scott Cawthon, Illumix, Steel Wool Studios, Scottgames, Clickteam Editor Scott Cawthon, Steel Wool Studios, Scottgames, Clickteam, Illumix, Lionsgate Mode Single player video game Series Five nights at Freddy’s Category PC Games >Survival

What is the game about?

Five Nights At Freddy’s 5 is a horror-based survival game that can give you just the right amount of adrenaline you need. There are many new inclusions in this new game such as new tools, weapons, etc. If you find playing horror games interesting, you will love this one. To know more about this extraordinary game, read this post until the end as it continues.

How to play

The main series of this video game consists of eight different games, all of them based on survival horror but taking place in different locations linked to a family-owned pizzeria. The name of the restaurant is Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. In most games, players have to take the role of a night worker who is supposed to use all those tools like lights, vents, doors, security cameras in such a way that they can help defend them from hostile characters. who are inhabitants of the place.

Key features of Five Nights At Freddys

Those who have played this game before will know its features, but those who haven’t should know the important features this game offers. Let’s go ahead and take a look at some important features of this super interesting game:

New tools for survival

In this version of the game, you will find many new tools that you can use to survive. You can choose the tool according to your preferences in the game menu. There is a wide range of tools that you can use to survive in this game. The tool you choose will depend on the level you are playing at. Therefore, you should choose the type of tool based on the level you are playing at.

Speed ​​and stealth

You get very high speed and stealth in this game. Speed ​​is an important requirement in all racing and survival games. In this game, players get access to very high speed and stealth, making it easier for them to survive during the game.

New horror elements.

Another notable aspect of this game is that many new horror elements have been added here. You won’t find these horror elements in previous versions of this game or any other horror game.

many levels

The next feature to know here is the availability of unlimited levels in this game. You can find many new levels that will ensure that you don’t get bored playing this game. As you continue to succeed in the different levels of the game, you will come across newer levels and you will be able to play endlessly.

These are just a few of the many cool features this game offers. You will know other features when you start playing.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a top-notch horror-based survival game. You can play this game on many different platforms as it is compatible with almost all gaming platforms. If you haven’t tried this game yet, don’t waste any more time and start playing it now to experience the best horror and survival at once.

How to Download Five Nights At Freddy’s PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the Download Five Nights At Freddy's PC button

Step 3: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Step 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Five Nights At Freddy's PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Five Nights At Freddy’s: minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Frequent questions

When was the game first released? The game was first released on August 8, 2014.

What is the genre of this game? This game belongs to the genre of horror, survival, click and point games.

Who is the creator of this game? The creator of this game is Scott Cawthon.

